The LSU basketball team’s return to the Southeastern Conference/Big 12 Challenge after two seasons will be an interesting one.
CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, citing sources, tweeted Tuesday that LSU will play at Texas on Jan. 25 in the Longhorns’ Frank Erwin Center.
The game will pit LSU coach Will Wade against his former boss, Texas coach Shaka Smart.
Wade was a member of Smart’s coaching staff at VCU from 2009 to 2013 before leaving to become the head coach at Chattanooga.
After two seasons there, Wade returned to VCU to replace Smart when he took the Texas job.
The seventh annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which will be televised on the ESPN family of networks, will include 10 SEC teams and all 10 Big 12 schools.
Because four SEC teams must sit out each year, LSU last played in the event in 2017 when the Tigers lost to Texas Tech in Lubbock.
LSU also defeated West Virginia on the road in 2014 and lost to No. 1 Oklahoma in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in 2016 when the challenge was switched from December to January.
The other matchups include Kentucky at Texas Tech, Tennessee at Kansas, Baylor at Florida, Mississippi State at Oklahoma, Missouri at West Virginia, Oklahoma State at Texas A&M, Iowa State at Auburn, Kansas State at Alabama and TCU at Arkansas.
The Big 12 has won four of the previous six challenges with the SEC winning one and another ending in a tie. The Big 12 has a 35-25 edge overall.