LSU linebacker Patrick Queen (8) and LSU linebacker Ray Thornton (43) stop Rice wide receiver Aston Walter (1) during the second half of LSU's football game against Rice in Tiger Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 42-10.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

The Advocate’s Scott Rabalais is a member of the 2018 Associated Press college football poll voting panel. Here is his ballot after Week 12:

Rank Team Previous

1. Alabama (11-0) 1

2. Clemson (11-0) 2

3. Notre Dame (11-0) 3

4. Michigan (10-1) 4

5. Georgia (10-1) 5

6. Washington St. (10-1) 8

7. Oklahoma (10-1) 6

8. LSU (9-2) 9

9. UCF (10-0) 11

10. Ohio State (10-1) 10

11. West Virginia (8-2) 7

12. Florida (8-3) 13

13. Texas (8-3) 14

14. Penn State (8-3) 15

15. Washington (8-3) 18

16. Utah State (10-1) 16

17. Utah (8-3) 19

18. Kentucky (8-3) 22

19. Syracuse (8-3) 12

20. Boise State (9-2) 20

21. Miss. State (7-4) NR

22. Northwestern (7-4) NR

23. Fresno State (9-2) 25

24. Army (9-2) NR

25. Buffalo (9-2) NR

Dropped out: No. 17 Iowa State (6-4), No. 21 Boston College (7-4), No. 23 Cincinnati (9-2), No. 24 UAB (9-2)

