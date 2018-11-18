The Advocate’s Scott Rabalais is a member of the 2018 Associated Press college football poll voting panel. Here is his ballot after Week 12:
Rank Team Previous
1. Alabama (11-0) 1
2. Clemson (11-0) 2
3. Notre Dame (11-0) 3
4. Michigan (10-1) 4
5. Georgia (10-1) 5
6. Washington St. (10-1) 8
7. Oklahoma (10-1) 6
8. LSU (9-2) 9
9. UCF (10-0) 11
10. Ohio State (10-1) 10
11. West Virginia (8-2) 7
12. Florida (8-3) 13
13. Texas (8-3) 14
14. Penn State (8-3) 15
15. Washington (8-3) 18
16. Utah State (10-1) 16
17. Utah (8-3) 19
18. Kentucky (8-3) 22
19. Syracuse (8-3) 12
20. Boise State (9-2) 20
21. Miss. State (7-4) NR
22. Northwestern (7-4) NR
23. Fresno State (9-2) 25
24. Army (9-2) NR
25. Buffalo (9-2) NR
Dropped out: No. 17 Iowa State (6-4), No. 21 Boston College (7-4), No. 23 Cincinnati (9-2), No. 24 UAB (9-2)