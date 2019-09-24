LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall could return from injury toward the "latter part" of the season, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said, after the true freshman suffered a reported foot fracture in LSU's 66-38 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound sophomore left the game in the second half, and Orgeron said afterward that the injury "doesn't look good for now."
According to a report by Sports Illustrated, Marshall's injury was expected to hold him out a few weeks.
Marshall underwent surgery Sunday morning, and he tweeted that it "went well" and that he would "be back soon."
Surgery went well. I’m good, be back soon. God get all the glory.— Terrace Marshall Jr. (@Terracemjr) September 22, 2019
The timeline for Marshall's recovery seems to have extended beyond a few weeks, according to Orgeron.
"Obviously, we had him taken care of right away Sunday morning," Orgeron said on 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench." "And we're gonna see. I think that he's going to come back a little quicker from this injury than most people think because of the work of (head athletic trainer) Jack Marucci and his staff. As you guys know, they are phenomenal. I do believe that you are going to see him again this year. I don't know when. But hopefully we get him back toward the latter part of the season."
Marshall had 20 catches for 304 yards before his injury, and he leads LSU with six touchdown receptions, which is tied for second-most nationally.
No. 4 LSU (4-0) is in its open week and will next host Utah State on Oct. 5 at 11 a.m.