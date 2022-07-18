An important member of LSU’s pitching rotation will return for the 2023 season.

Paul Gervase tweeted Monday afternoon, during the 10th round of the MLB draft, that he will not join the professional ranks and instead return to Baton Rouge for his fifth year of eligibility.

Gervase pitched at LSU for one season. His 1.85 ERA led the Tigers, and his 29 appearances were tied for second on the team. He finished the 2022 campaign with a 4-1 record across 39.0 innings of work.

Before he transferred to LSU, Gervase made stops at three Division III and junior college schools. He first pitched at Pfeiffer University, a Division III school in Misenheimer, North Carolina, before he transferred to Wake Tech Community College in 2020, and then Pitt Community College for the 2021 season.

Across 14 appearances at Pitt, he allowed only 11 hits, notched a 1.66 ERA and earned a spot on the JUCO All-America team as an honorable mention.

The 10th round of the draft concluded the second day of the draft. The third and final day will begin Tuesday. Three LSU players were selected on the first two days: Jacob Berry, Cade Doughty and Eric Reyzelman.

