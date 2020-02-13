LSU will receive a total of $10.2 million dollars for its two-game series against Florida State in 2022 and 2023, according to signed contracts for the games which will be played at neutral-site locations in each school's state.

The first game will be played Sept. 4, 2022, in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, and the second will be played Sept. 3, 2023 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

LSU will receive $5.1 million for both games, pending ticket commitments that must be met by each school.

LSU will have to purchase or sell 30,000 tickets for the game in Mercedes-Benz Superdome, called the "2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl Kickoff," and it must purchase 29,000 tickets ahead of the game in Orlando, called the "Camping World Kickoff," at a price that is about $5.1 million.

The substantial pay day inside the agreement between the power programs comes within the first major football scheduling contract under LSU athletic director Scott Woodward, who joined the school in April 2019 after his predecessor, Joe Alleva, made a commitment to scheduling home-and-home games in response to fan blowback that followed nearly a decade of neutral-site games.

In the next decade at Tiger Stadium, LSU will play Texas (2020), UCLA (2024), Clemson (2026), Oklahoma (2028) and Arizona State (2029).

See details of new contract for LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond agreed to a three-year extension with the school in mid-January.

LSU made nearly $23 million off its seven game guarantees in the last decade, starting with a 30-24 win over North Carolina in 2010 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, and concluding with a 33-17 win over Miami in the 2018 season opener in the same stadium.

LSU received $4.75 million for its game against Miami, a sum that, like the $5.1 million it will receive for the 2022 game against Florida State, will substantially bolster the school's athletic budget. The game contract alone could pay off an entire year's worth of expenses in a sport like women's basketball, which had total operating expenses of about $4.3 million in Fiscal 2019.

"Our team looks forward to playing Florida State to open the 2022 and 2023 seasons," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said in a news release, upon the series' announcement on Tuesday. "To play a traditional power like Florida State is a challenge that excites our team. Playing in New Orleans and Orlando is a great opportunity for us to showcase to recruits the LSU program. We look forward to playing anyone, anywhere, at any time."

Florida State owns the all-time series over LSU with a 7-2 record, and the teams last played in Tiger Stadium in 1991, when the Seminoles won 27-16.

ESPN holds the rights to broadcast the game in Orlando, while the rights to the New Orleans game are owned by the Southeastern Conference, which can sell those rights on its own.

The Hilton Riverside will be LSU's official hotel in New Orleans, and the school's official hotel in Orlando will be selected at a later date.

LSU is designated as the home team in New Orleans, and it will be the visitor in Orlando, where the Tigers will occupy the east sideline and wear "light colored uniforms" while Florida State wears "dark colored uniforms" unless the teams "mutually agree otherwise."

The officials for the game in Orlando are required to be from a neutral Power 5 conference, while the game in New Orleans only requires that the officials be from an organization unaffiliated with the SEC and the ACC.