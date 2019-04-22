The LSU softball team will try to regroup after its worst weekend of the season with a non-conference game Tuesday against UL-Monroe Tuesday at Tiger Park.
The Tigers suffered their first SEC series loss at Arkansas, lowlighted by the team’s worst loss of the season Friday, an 11-1 run-rule defeat in five innings. LSU avoided the sweep with as 3-1 victory on Saturday, but coach Beth Torina said her team wasn’t up to its usual standards going in.
“I don’t think it was a great week of preparation, but I’m glad to see we got it done (Saturday),” Torina said. “We played a really tough Arkansas team and a tough pitching staff, so it’s never going to be easy in the SEC.”
LSU, the top-hitting team in the conference, scored only eight runs in the three-game series, and needed a three-run home run by Amanda Doyle for all of their runs in the finale. Shelbi Sunseri shut down Arkansas with a two-hitter while striking out five in seven innings.
LSU’s leading hitter, third baseman Amanda Sanchez, went 1 for 10 in the series and saw her average fall to .420. Doyle and Shemiah Sanchez had three hits each for the Tigers Saturday.
LSU struggled in the circle in the two losses. Freshman starting pitcher Shelby Wickersham, who entered the game with a 10-1 record and 1.76 earned run average, allowed five runs in 3⅔ innings with three walks and a hit batter in the opener. Arkansas scored the decisive runs in the final two innings off reliever Ali Kilponen.
On Friday, starter Maribeth Gorsuch (10-2) didn’t make it out of the first inning, allowing seven runs. She gave up four hits, a walk and hit two batters, one with the bases loaded.
LSU (37-11, 14-7 in SEC) fell to 1½ games behind first-place Alabama (45-4, 14-4) in the SEC standings. The Tigers have a chance to make up ground when they meet Alabama in the final home series weekend at Tiger Park May 3-5.
Alabama plays host to Kentucky this weekend while LSU travels to Baylor for a non-conference series beginning Friday.
UL-Monroe (9-36) is led by outfielder Sydney McKay, who has started every game and is batting .400 with 22 runs batted in.
Home run watch
LSU hit two more home runs to increase its season total to 63, two short of the school record set in 2014. Second baseman Shemiah Sanchez had one to increase her team-leading total to 16. She is three homers from breaking the individual team record set by Bianka Bell in 2015.