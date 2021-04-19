Of all the issues that have plagued LSU this season, coach Paul Mainieri said right now, the team's ability to close out possible wins remains his "biggest concern."

LSU had a chance to win its second consecutive series last weekend against South Carolina, a team ranked No. 5 at the time, but with LSU leading 2-0 in the final frame of a seven-inning game, it struggled once again to record the last three outs.

South Carolina won 4-2, then it shut out LSU in the second game of a series-ending doubleheader, dropping the Tigers to 4-11 in Southeastern Conference play before their upcoming weekend set at No. 9 Ole Miss.

"When we get in a position to win a game at the end, my biggest concern is being able to get the last outs,” Mainieri said Monday. “That's the most frustrating thing. Your kids play so well and so hard for the entire game. Your starting pitcher pitches great. The kids are playing magnificent. And then we've just got to get the last outs of the game.”

This isn’t a new problem for LSU. As Mainieri acknowledged, the bullpen’s struggles first appeared during non-conference play. The second game of the year, LSU allowed three runs in the top of the ninth and lost to Air Force. The issue continued for weeks, but LSU often mounted late comebacks.

During the Tigers’ final non-conference series, LSU let UTSA score 20 runs in the eighth inning or later, forcing them to win twice in extra innings. The day after the series, Mainieri said he hadn’t reached “panic mode” with the bullpen because LSU had played 10 games in 12 days and he saw encouraging flashes from some of the pitchers.

But Mainieri felt concerned at the time, and the problem has never been resolved, contributing to LSU’s 1-5 record in conference games decided by one or two runs. LSU dropped two of those games when leading in the final inning: the 4-2 loss to South Carolina and a 9-8 extra-innings loss to Tennessee in which LSU needed one more strike in the ninth.

“I'm not pointing a finger at any one person,” Mainieri said. “Whatever the combination, whoever can do it for us, we've got to have somebody that can do it. I'm not sure who that person has to be, whether it's a young kid, whether it's a veteran.

“But it gets very demoralizing when your team plays so well for the entire game and you have a chance to win and we can't finish the game. We've tried different guys. Some guys have done it sometimes and not done it others. That's what's a little bit frustrating.”

Trying to find solutions, LSU will test some of its rarely used freshman pitchers Tuesday night against UL-Monroe, starting with right-hander Will Hellmers, who will make his first appearance in two weeks. Hellmers began the season as one of LSU’s more dependable options, but he hasn’t pitched in the past two weekend series.

Asked why, Mainieri said Hellmers has “had a difficult time finishing innings” because he needs to develop his secondary pitches, and LSU didn’t want to burn his ability to start midweek games. Mainieri hopes Hellmers can last two or three innings against ULM, depending on his pitch count. He wants to use him again against Ole Miss.

On Tuesday night, the Tigers also plan to use left-hander Javen Coleman, who hasn’t pitched in over a month, right-hander Theo Millas, right-hander Michael Fowler and right-hander Zachary Murray, who hasn’t pitched in an LSU uniform because of a bone spur.

“This is going to be an important game for us to see what we've got in that bullpen,” Mainieri said. “It's time to use some of these young arms and see if they can provide something for us.”