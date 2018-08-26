A rundown of LSU's season-opening opponent, the Miami Hurricanes ...
THE BASICS
KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m. Sunday in AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
TV: ABC
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7
SERIES: LSU leads 9-3
LAST MEETING: LSU 40, Miami 3 (Dec. 30, 2005 in Atlanta, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl)
ON MIAMI
RECORD: 0-0
2017 RECORD: 10-3 (lost in Wisconsin in Orange Bowl)
OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Malik Rosier, running back Travis Homer, wide receiver Ahmmon Richards
DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Safety Jaquan Johnson, middle linebacker Shaquille Quarterman, cornerback Michael Jackson
RUMBLINGS: Mark Richt is trying to get his ’Canes to take another step in the right direction after seeing signs in 2017. They started 10-0 and rose to second in the CFP rankings but ended the season with three straight losses.
ON THE HURRICANES OFFENSE
Rosier was good early, but he faltered badly down the stretch and was turnover-prone with 14 picks. Homer rushed for 966 yards (5.9 yards per carry). Injuries slowed Richards, but he still averaged 18.3 yards a catch.
ON THE HURRICANES DEFENSE
Miami has three first-team All-ACC preseason picks and is led by Johnson, a AP first-team preseason All-American. Jackson is another big-play artist in the secondary, while Quarterman was the leading tackler manning the middle.
Sheldon Mickles