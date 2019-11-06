LSU senior wide receiver Stephen Sullivan has been extended an invitation to play in the ninth annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, an all-star game for aspiring NFL players, in January.
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl advance scout Ric Serritella, who's also the publisher of the NFL Draft Bible, confirmed to The Advocate that Sullivan has been invited to the game.
The contest will be played Saturday, Jan. 18 in Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, and will be televised by the NFL Network.
Sullivan, a 6-foot-5, 242-pounder from Donaldsonville, has 11 receptions for 121 yards with a long gain of 30 in eight games this season. As a junior, he caught 23 passes for 363 yards and two TDs.
The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is played on the same day as the East-West Shrine game, one week before the Senior Bowl.
Like the game itself, practices leading up to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl will be televised by the NFL Network.