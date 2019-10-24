Former LSU placekicker Cole Tracy will be one of five guest captains for the program's top 10 game against Auburn on Saturday, the school announced, and each captain will represent a memorable moment in the series.
Tracy kicked the 42-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to beat Auburn last season, when LSU entered the game as a two-score underdog.
Tracy will join former LSU players Tommy Hodson, Eddie Fuller, Troy Twillie and Demetrius Byrd.
Austin Deculus said he feels like he's living in a movie, but over the course of a conversation, it's hard to pin down exactly what kind.
Hodson, a former quarterback, led LSU to two Southeastern Conference championships from 1986 to 1989, and he threw a fourth quarter touchdown to Fuller that beat No. 4 Auburn in the famous "Earthquake Game."
The 70,341 fans in Tiger Stadium erupted so loudly after that touchdown, the LSU Department of Geology registered vibrations on a seismograph machine at the moment the touchdown was scored.
From a Tiger Stadium earthquake to 'Ice' Cole Tracy's big kick ... check out the five captains for this year's "Tiger Bowl."— Tiger on Saturday, Saint on Sunday (@LSUandSAINTS_) October 24, 2019
Let us know your favorite memory from this bunch! 🐯🐯🐯 pic.twitter.com/l7OHH4SW4b
Twillie, a defensive back, intercepted a pass in the end zone as time expired to beat No. 5 Auburn in 1995, a season dubbed with the motto "Bring Back The Magic" under first-year coach Gerry DiNardo.
In 2007, Byrd caught the last-second, 22-yard touchdown pass from former quarterback Matt Flynn that seemed to catch Auburn by surprise. LSU could have attempted a 39-yard field goal for what ended up being a 30-24 win, and the Tigers went on to a 12-2 season and won the BCS national championship.
LSU kicks off against Auburn at Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
New turf part of proposed $1.3M renovation to LSU football's practice facility; approval decision Friday
Improvements to LSU football's practice facility that will cost approximately $1.3 million will be requested for approval in Friday's Board of…
LSU received some big recruiting news ahead of its top 10 matchup against Auburn this weekend.
LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall will be "ready to go" for Saturday's game against Auburn, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said, which confirmed tha…