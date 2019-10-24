Former LSU placekicker Cole Tracy will be one of five guest captains for the program's top 10 game against Auburn on Saturday, the school announced, and each captain will represent a memorable moment in the series.

Tracy kicked the 42-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to beat Auburn last season, when LSU entered the game as a two-score underdog.

Tracy will join former LSU players Tommy Hodson, Eddie Fuller, Troy Twillie and Demetrius Byrd.

Hodson, a former quarterback, led LSU to two Southeastern Conference championships from 1986 to 1989, and he threw a fourth quarter touchdown to Fuller that beat No. 4 Auburn in the famous "Earthquake Game."

The 70,341 fans in Tiger Stadium erupted so loudly after that touchdown, the LSU Department of Geology registered vibrations on a seismograph machine at the moment the touchdown was scored.

Twillie, a defensive back, intercepted a pass in the end zone as time expired to beat No. 5 Auburn in 1995, a season dubbed with the motto "Bring Back The Magic" under first-year coach Gerry DiNardo.

In 2007, Byrd caught the last-second, 22-yard touchdown pass from former quarterback Matt Flynn that seemed to catch Auburn by surprise. LSU could have attempted a 39-yard field goal for what ended up being a 30-24 win, and the Tigers went on to a 12-2 season and won the BCS national championship.

LSU kicks off against Auburn at Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.