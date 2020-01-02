Become a digital subscriber for an opportunity to win national championship tickets!

Here's an opportunity to possibly see LSU play for its fourth football national championship in program history AND support local journalism.
Anyone who purchases a new digital subscription will be included in a drawing for two free tickets to the College Football Playoff national championship as a bonus for becoming a digital subscriber.
Here's how this works:
-- Go to theadvocate.com/subscribe or NOLA.com/subscribe.
-- On that page, enter 'cfp2020' in the box that says 'Redeem Offer Code' and click the button that says 'Apply.'
-- Then click 'subscribe' under the purple box that says 'Special Offer!'
-- Enter the information requested in the checkout form to purchase your subscription. Your purchase will automatically enter you into the drawing.
A few important details to know:
-- The subscription is annual and is non-refundable for the first year.
-- The entry period ends at noon Friday, Jan. 10, and the winner will be notified immediately.
-- The game is Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
-- The winner must be present in New Orleans to pick up the tickets.
-- Anyone with questions can email kwhitfield@theadvocate.com.
What's included in your digital subscription?
-- Full access to theadvocate.com and NOLA.com
-- Faster-loading web pages only for subscribers
-- Full access to the e-edition of the newspaper (the printed newspaper as a digital replica on your computer, smartphone or tablet)
***
Terms and Conditions
1. Sponsorship and Eligibility
This sweepstakes is sponsored by Capital City Press, LLC, 10705 Rieger Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70809. This sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the United States who are eighteen (18) years or older at the time of entry; however, the sweepstakes is void where otherwise prohibited or restricted by law. Employees of Capital City Press, LLC, its affiliates, licensees, franchisees, advertising and promotional agencies and the immediate family members of each are not eligible.
2. Qualification Period
The qualification period for the prize drawings of the sweepstakes begins at 12:01 AM (CST) on January 3, 2020 and ends at 11:59 AM (CST) on January 10, 2020.
3. Entry Procedures
To enter the sweepstakes, you must sign up to become a new digital subscriber of The Times Picayune, The Advocate. The cost of a one-year digital subscription is $119.88. Please follow all instructions and complete the online new user sign-up form. No mechanically reproduced entries accepted. Go to theadvocate.com/subscribe or NOLA.com/subscribe. On that page, enter 'cfp2020' in the box that says 'Redeem Offer Code' and click the button that says 'Apply.' Click 'subscribe' under the purple box that says 'Special Offer!' Enter the information requested in the checkout form to purchase your annual subscription. Your subscription will automatically enter you into the sweepstakes.
4. Duties of Participants; Limitation of Liability
By entering, participants agree to be bound by these rules and the decisions of Capital City Press, LLC which shall be final. All federal, state, and local laws apply. Capital City Press, LLC and the employees, officers, directors, shareholders, agents, and representatives of Capital City Press, LLC, affiliates, subsidiaries, and advertising, promotion and legal advisors are not responsible for and shall not be liable for: (i) late, lost, delayed, damaged, misdirected, incomplete, illegible, or unintelligible entries; (ii) telephone, electronic, hardware, or software program, network, Internet, or computer malfunctions, failures, or difficulties; (iii) errors in transmission; (iv) any condition caused by events beyond the control of Capital City Press, LLC that may cause the sweepstakes to be disrupted or corrupted; (v) any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by a prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, or use of a prize, or from participation in the sweepstakes; or (vi) any printing or typographical errors in any materials associated with the sweepstakes.
5. Violation of Sweepstakes Rules
Capital City Press, LLC reserves the right to disqualify any participant or winner who, in its sole suspicion, tampers with the entry process, intentionally submits more than a single entry, violates these rules or the Site Terms and Conditions, or acts in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner.
6. Selection of Winners; Chances of Winning
The Prize will be awarded in a random drawing held from among all eligible entries received. Odds of winning depend on the total number of entries received.
7. Description of Prizes
The drawing will be for the following prizes: Two tickets to the CFP National Championship on January 13, 2020 at 7pm at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA valued at two thousand four hundred dollars ($2,400).
8. Notification of Winners; Substitution of Prizes
Winners will be notified by electronic mail. Capital City Press, LLC will attempt to re-send said e-mail up to three (3) times. If any winner does not respond to e-mail notification within two (2) days of its transmission, or should the e-mail be returned as undeliverable after three (3) attempts, the prize will be forfeited and an alternate will be selected at random. Winners may not substitute or transfer prizes. Capital City Press, LLC reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value in the event a prize is unavailable. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. All taxes on prize are winners’ responsibility. Limit: one prize per household.
9. Permissions
Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winners’ names, hometowns and likenesses for online posting, and/or any advertising and publicity without additional compensation. Winners may also be required to sign and return a release of liability, declaration of eligibility and, where lawful, a publicity consent agreement, as conditions of receiving a prize. Failure to comply with the aforementioned conditions shall be grounds for forfeiture of a prize.
10. Inquiries or Questions
Any inquiries or questions regarding this sweepstakes, including any request for the names of the winners, may be sent by e-mail to kwhitfield@theadvocate.com or by regular mail to Capital City Press, LLC at the address set forth above.