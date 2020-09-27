BR.readylsustadium.092520 HS 882.JPG
Buy Now

A view from the eye of the tiger at midfield in Tiger Stadium as social distancing placards and roped off seats can be seen in the stands, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, as LSU readies Tiger Stadium for the Tigers' first football game amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Kickoff against Mississippi State is slated for 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Death Valley.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU football dropped 12 spots in the USA Today Coaches Poll rankings Sunday after its season opening loss at home to Mississippi State.

The Tigers (0-1) fell to No. 17, three spots behind the Bulldogs (1-0). The defending champions allowed more the 600 passing yards in a 44-34 loss.

LSU's next travels to Vanderbilt for a 6:30 p.m. Saturday kickoff.

UL, which moved to 3-0 after another nail-biting win, dropped out of the rankings.

You can see the full rankings below:

1 Clemson 2-0

2 Alabama 1-0

3 Florida 1-0

4 Georgia 1-0

5 Notre Dame 2-0

6 Ohio State 0-0

7 Auburn 1-0

8 Miami 3-0

9 Texas 2-0

10 Penn State 0-0

11 North Carolina 1-0

12 Central Florida 2-0

13 Texas A&M 1-0

14 Mississippi State 1-0

15 Cincinnati 2-0

16 Oklahoma 1-1

17 Louisiana State 0-1

18 Wisconsin 0-0

19 Oklahoma State 2-0

20 Tennessee 1-0

21 Michigan 0-0

22 Brigham Young 2-0

23 Virginia Tech 1-0

24 Memphis 1-0

25 Pittsburgh 3-0

Get your LSU gear here: Hats | Jerseys | Sweatshirts | T-shirts | Face Coverings

Disclosure: These are affiliate links, meaning, at no additional cost to you, The Advocate may earn a commission on purchases made via clicks on those links.

View comments