LSU football dropped 12 spots in the USA Today Coaches Poll rankings Sunday after its season opening loss at home to Mississippi State.
The Tigers (0-1) fell to No. 17, three spots behind the Bulldogs (1-0). The defending champions allowed more the 600 passing yards in a 44-34 loss.
LSU's next travels to Vanderbilt for a 6:30 p.m. Saturday kickoff.
UL, which moved to 3-0 after another nail-biting win, dropped out of the rankings.
You can see the full rankings below:
1 Clemson 2-0
2 Alabama 1-0
3 Florida 1-0
4 Georgia 1-0
5 Notre Dame 2-0
6 Ohio State 0-0
7 Auburn 1-0
8 Miami 3-0
9 Texas 2-0
10 Penn State 0-0
11 North Carolina 1-0
12 Central Florida 2-0
13 Texas A&M 1-0
14 Mississippi State 1-0
15 Cincinnati 2-0
16 Oklahoma 1-1
17 Louisiana State 0-1
18 Wisconsin 0-0
19 Oklahoma State 2-0
20 Tennessee 1-0
21 Michigan 0-0
22 Brigham Young 2-0
23 Virginia Tech 1-0
24 Memphis 1-0
25 Pittsburgh 3-0