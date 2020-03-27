The other half of the LSU women’s golf team’s dynamic freshman duo is going to the Arnold Palmer Cup.

Three weeks after teammate Ingrid Lindblad was named to the international side, Lady Tigers freshman Lantanna Stone was one of six committee selections named to the U.S. Palmer Cup team, in an announcement made Friday morning on GolfChannel.com.

The event is set for July 3-5 at Lahinch Golf Club in Ireland. Tournament organizers issued a statement earlier this month saying they were monitoring the coronavirus pandemic but at this point were proceeding as scheduled.

Begun in 1997, the Arnold Palmer Cup is a Ryder Cup-style tournament featuring top men’s and women’s collegiate players from the United States against a team of internationals. Stone and Lindblad are the first LSU women’s golfers to be selected for the event, joining former LSU men's competitors Luis Gagne (2018 and 2019), Sam Burns (2017) and Zach Wright (2016).

A native of Riverview, Florida, Stone ranked second on the team to Lindblad with a 72.56 stroke average. She posted posting three top-10 and two top-five finishes in six starts, including a runner-up finish in the Battle at the Beach tournament in November in San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico. She finished the season ranked 38th in the NCAA in stroke average.

This will be Stone’s second time representing the United States in an international competition. In 2015, she played for the U.S. side in the Evian Championship Junior Cup in France.