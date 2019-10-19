STARKVILLE, Miss. — Another game, another record-setting day for LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow broke four school records and tied another in the second-ranked Tigers' 36-13 thrashing of Mississippi State in Davis Wade Stadium.

With four touchdown passes Saturday, Burrow has 29 for the season in just seven games — breaking the old mark of 28 jointly held by JaMarcus Russell (2006) and Matt Mauck (2003).

Burrow has been responsible for 31 TDs this season (29 passing, two rushing). That broke the single-season total of 29, also jointly held by Russell (2006) and Mauck (2003).

Playing in just his 20th game for LSU, the Ohio State transfer tied Rohan Davey (1998-2001) for career 300-yard games at seventh in going for 327 against State.

Burrow set the single-season record for passing yards per game (minimum seven games). With 354.9 yards so far, he smashed Davey's old mark of 278.9 yards per game (2001).

Also, needing a minimum of 20 games to qualify for the career record for passing yards per game, Burrow has averaged 268.9 yards — shattering the old record of 207.2 yards by Tommy Hodson (1986-89).

Joe Burrow in the LSU record book

PASSING TDs, SEASON

1. 29 Joe Burrow 2019

2. 28 JaMarcus Russell 2006

28 Matt Mauck 2003

4. 22 Zach Mettenberger 2013

22 Tommy Hodson 1989

6. 21 Matt Flynn 2007

7. 19 Tommy Hodson 1986

8. 18 Rohan Davey 2001

18 Herb Tyler 1998

10. 17 Josh Booty 2000

17 Jordan Jefferson 2009

17 Alan Risher 1982

PASSING YARDS PER GAME, SEASON (MIN. 7 GAMES)

1. 354.9 Joe Burrow (2,484 • 7 games) 2019

2. 278.9 Rohan Davey (3,347 • 12 games) 2001

3. 256.8 Zach Mettenberger (3,082 • 12 games) 2013

4. 241.4 Tommy Hodson (2,655 • 11 games) 1989

5. 240.7 JaMarcus Russell (3,129 • 13 games) 2006

6. 231.1 Jeff Wickersham (2,542 • 11 games) 1983

7. 222.6 Joe Burrow (2,894 • 13 games) 2018

8. 213.3 Jamie Howard (1493 • 7 games) 1995

9. 212.2 Josh Booty (2,121 • 10 games) 2000

10. 205.6 Tommy Hodson (2,261 • 11 games) 1986

PASSING YARDS PER GAME, CAREER (MIN. 20 GAMES)

1. 268.9 Joe Burrow (5,378 • 20 games) 2018-19

2. 207.2 Tommy Hodson (9,115 • 44 games) 1986-89

3. 197.6 Josh Booty (3,951 • 20 games) 1999-2000

4. 192.8 Zach Mettenberger (5,783 • 30 games) 2011-13

5. 191.1 Danny Etling (4,586 • 24 games) 2016-17

6. 184.0 JaMarcus Russell (6,625 • 36 games) 2004-06

7. 182.1 Jeff Wickersham (6,921 • 38 games) 1982-85

8. 176.6 Rohan Davey (4,415 • 25 games) 1998-2001

9. 171.1 Jamie Howard (6,158 • 36 games) 1992-95

10. 166.6 Matt Mauck (3,831 • 23 games) 2001-03

TDs RESPONSIBLE FOR, SEASON

1. 31 Joe Burrow (2 rush, 29 pass) 2019

2. 29 JaMarcus Russell (1 rush, 28 pass) 2006

29 Matt Mauck (1 rush, 28 pass) 2003

4. 25 Matt Flynn (4 rush, 21 pass) 2007

25. Herb Tyler (7 rush, 18 pass) 1998

6. 24 Tommy Hodson (2 rush, 22 pass) 1989

7. 23 Joe Burrow (7 rush, 16 pass) 2018

23 Leonard Fournette (22 rush, 1 rec) 2015

9. 22 Zach Mettenberger (22 pass) 2013

10. 21 Alan Risher (4 rush, 17 pass) 1982

300-YARD PASSING GAMES, CAREER

1. 7 Joe Burrow 2018-19

7 Rohan Davey 1998-2001

3. 3 Zach Mettenberger 2011-13

3 Jamie Howard 1992-95

5. 2 Danny Etling 2016-17

2 Matt Flynn 2004-07

2 JaMarcus Russell 2004-06

2 Matt Mauck 2001-03

2 Tommy Hodson 1986-89

2 Jeff Wickersham 1982-85