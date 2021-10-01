Prime time. Tiger Stadium. Southeastern Conference opponent. What more can you ask for?

LSU hosts No. 22 Auburn at 8 p.m. Saturday on ESPN. These are staff writer Wilson Alexander's keys to the game.

1. Neutralize the Tank

As much as Auburn’s quarterback situation dominated conversation this week, the running backs concern coach Ed Orgeron more than anything. Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter rank within the top-5 in the Southeastern Conference in rushing yards, giving Auburn the most productive tandem in the league. Auburn averages 257 rushing yards per game and 7.04 yards per carry. LSU’s run defense hasn’t been tested like this since the season opener.

2. Hang on tight

LSU’s offensive line has struggled throughout the season, both in pass protection and run blocking. Its issues have been compounded by injuries, so maybe the return of left tackle Cameron Wire will help. But Auburn has a formative defensive front that ranks No. 26 nationally in sacks (12) and 27th in rushing yards allowed per game (99.25). LSU will face its toughest defense yet. The offensive line must improve.

3. Max vs. T.J.

The storyline everyone followed this week is the return of former LSU quarterback T.J. Finley. Though Auburn coach Bryan Harsin hasn’t announced a starter, Finley will likely take the first reps after leading Auburn to a comeback win over Georgia State. Finley started five games for LSU last season before classmate Max Johnson won the job. Then he transferred across the division in the offseason. Who will play better? LSU needs it to be Johnson.

4. In trouble? Call Boutte

Sophomore wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has 24 catches this season. Eight of them have resulted in touchdowns, tying him for the national lead. Boutte now has a touchdown catch in six straight games. If he scores against Auburn, he’ll tie former receivers Jarvis Landry and Dwayne Bowe for the longest streak in LSU history. Boutte is the clear No. 1 option in LSU’s offense and Johnson's favorite target. Give him the ball early and often.