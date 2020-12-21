LSU landed at No. 7 in Collegiate Baseball Newspaper's preseason poll.
Released Monday, the newspaper ranked its top-50 teams in college baseball. The Southeastern Conference had 12 ranked teams, the most in the country from one league, including No. 1 Florida.
LSU was the fourth-highest ranked SEC team behind Florida, No. 2 Vanderbilt and No. 5 Ole Miss.
LSU will begin preseason practice Jan. 29. The Tigers' 2021 schedule has yet to be released as the SEC plans around the coronavirus pandemic.
See the full poll below with 2020 records in parentheses:
1. Florida (16-1)
2. Vanderbilt (13-5)
3. UCLA (13-2)
4. Texas Tech. (16-3)
5. Mississippi (16-1)
6. Miami, Fla. (12-4)
7. Louisiana St. (12-5)
8. U.C. Santa Barbara (13-2)
9. Mississippi St. (12-4)
10. Arizona (10-5)
11. Louisville (13-4)
12. Georgia (14-4)
13. N.C. State (14-3)
14. Virginia (14-4)
15. Arizona St. (13-4)
16. East Carolina (13-4)
17. Oklahoma St. (13-5)
18. Michigan (8-7)
19. Texas Christian (11-4)
20. Texas (14-3)
21. South Carolina (12-4)
22. Arkansas (11-5)
23. Coastal Carolina (11-5)
24. Dallas Baptist (12-4)
25. Clemson (14-3)
26. Texas A&M (15-3)
27. Alabama (16-1)
28. Florida St. (12-5)
29. Southern Mississippi (12-4)
30. Texas St. (14-4)
31. Stetson (11-4)
32. Central Florida (15-3)
33. Pepperdine (12-3)
34. Georgia Tech. (11-5)
35. Tennessee (15-2)
36. Duke (12-4)
37. Auburn (13-5)
38. Central Michigan (11-6)
39. Indiana (9-6)
40. Winthrop (11-4)
41. Oklahoma (14-4)
42. U.C. Irvine (8-7)
43. Tulane (15-2)
44. Long Beach St. (10-5)
45. Wichita St. (13-2)
46. Minnesota (8-10)
47. Notre Dame (11-2)
48. Houston (6-9)
49. Oregon St. (5-9)
50. Stanford (5-11)