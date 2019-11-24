Welcome to Film Room, where we'll break down significant portions from LSU's last football game.
(Click to enlarge photos)
LSU 56, Arkansas 20
How It Happened
The remake wasn't as good: LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Arkansas attempted to use some of the same zone-read schemes Ole Miss used to torment the Tigers defense the week before. While the Rebels racked up 402 yards on the ground, with true freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee rushing for 212 yards and four touchdowns, Arkansas didn't have near enough success.
LSU led Arkansas 49-6 entering the third quarter, and at that time, the Razorbacks had mustered just 46 yards rushing on 30 attempts — an average of 1.53 yards per rush. Two garbage time Arkansas touchdowns against LSU's reserves boosted the Razorback rush total to 114 yards by the end of the game.
What changed?
Well, the level of talent for one. Arkansas (2-9, 0-7 SEC) hasn't won a league game since 2017, and true freshman KJ Jefferson made his first career start for the Razorbacks, a team that has now started four quarterbacks this season.
What else?
LSU safety JaCoby Stevens said the Tigers took the game plan they used earlier this year against "a triple-option team with a running quarterback" and applied it against Arkansas.
"We didn't do that against Ole Miss," Stevens said. "And I think that's why in the second half they had so much success. You know, when we did take that same game plan and applied it to this game plan against Arkansas, it worked. We held them to six points until late in the fourth quarter."
LSU seeks revenge for OT loss at Texas A&M; 'we haven't forgotten and our fan base hasn't forgotten'
- It's not too difficult to figure out Stevens was talking about Georgia Southern. LSU's Week 1 opponent was the only team that ran the triple option, and the Eagles ran their version out of the shotgun — a set of formations that looked similar to the shotgun sets Ole Miss and Arkansas used against LSU. Against Georgia Southern, the Tigers mostly played with a standard 3-4 defense, with both outside linebackers playing close to the edges (pictured right). Even when LSU subbed in another safety for its nickel packages, the safety was generally playing tight on the edge.
- Now Georgia Southern was never going to pass the ball very much, so there wasn't every really much of a threat that required the safety or outside linebacker to play off the edge and drop back in coverage. And even though Ole Miss ranks outside the nation's top 100 in passing offense, there was probably still enough of a threat for the edge defenders to think about defending the pass. For most of LSU's 58-37 win over Ole Miss, one edge defender (usually outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson) would play tight to one edge, and the other (usually Stevens) would play loose (pictured right). This look created plenty of space for Ole Miss to exploit LSU on runs to the loose edge.
- LSU adjusted its defense against Arkansas, bringing Stevens closer to the edge, as it had against Georgia Southern (pictured right). The Tigers then had another defender at the point of attack, more in position to make stops and less prone to being blocked in space. "They ran the same plays that Ole Miss ran," Orgeron said. "We made some corrections. In fact, the first play was the same play that hurt us. And we did a great job of it. So I'm proud of the defensive staff."
- That first play? On first-and-10 at the Arkansas 25 (pictured right), the Razorbacks ran what appears to be a zone-read handoff to Rakeem Boyd, who got tripped up by LSU's Maurice Hampton, a true freshman who was making his first start for the Tigers in place of the injured Grant Delpit, who sat out with what Orgeron called a "sore" ankle. The 6-foot, 214-pound Hampton signed with LSU to play both football and baseball, and his father said he turned down a $1.8 million signing bonus in the Major League Baseball draft last summer.
- Hampton was also in on LSU's defensive adjustments. Arkansas didn't just attempt the same runs as Ole Miss. It attempted some of the same zone-read passes. Let's take a look at the Ole Miss game again. It's the start of the third quarter, and the Rebels have a first-and-10 at their own 25 (pictured below). Plumlee pulls a zone-read handoff, then dumps a pass in the flat to tight end Octavius Cooley for a 29-yard gain. Cooley is clear in space, since Stevens came up to defend Plumlee, and linebacker Jacob Phillips is the only defender left to chase Cooley. Arkansas runs what looks to be the exact same play against LSU at the start of the second quarter (stacked below the Ole Miss play).
- This time, notice Hampton's alignment. Against Ole Miss, Delpit was lined up in the middle of the field. Against Arkansas, Hampton is shaded toward the sideline, and he's able to pick up Razorback tight end Grayson Gunter, forcing a tougher pass for Jefferson. Plus, since Stevens is playing closer to the line, he gets to Jefferson quicker, and he bats Jefferson's pass right back to... Jefferson. Yes, it was an eight-yard loss for the quarterback on a pass to himself. Some Razorback fans may have turned off their TVs saying they've never seen that before. Well, as far as the offensive plays went, LSU had seen those before.