LSU track and field coach Dennis Shaver has his teams atop the national ratings index going into the postseason meets, which begin May 13-15 with the SEC championships.

 STAFF FILE PHOTO

As expected, the LSU track and field teams are both ranked No. 1 in the nation going into the postseason.

The women's team has topped the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's Ratings Index, which is computer-generated based on performance, for all six weeks of the outdoor season.

The men have been No. 1 for five of the six weeks, including the last four when they joined their women counterparts on April 12 after dropping to second in the April 5 ratings.

Coach Dennis Shaver's teams will continue their quest for national titles May 13-15 at the Southeastern Conference championships in College Station, Texas.

After that, it will be the first two rounds of the NCAA championships May 27-29 in Jacksonville, Florida, followed by the NCAA semifinals and finals June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon.

In its final meet before the postseason begins, LSU continued its dominant season when the men and women combined for three school records and posted four NCAA top-10 marks to the descending order list in the LSU Invitational.

LSU now has a total of 29 NCAA top-10 marks going into the SEC championships at Texas A&M.

The men and women have combined for seven NCAA leaders in individual events so far — including five on the men's side.

JuVaughn Harrison (long jump), Terrance Laird (200), Damion Thomas (110 hurdles), Sean Burrell (400 hurdles) and Noah Williams (400) are atop the men's list; Tonea Marshall (100 hurdles) and Favour Ofili (200) have recorded top times on the women's side.

