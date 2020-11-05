LSU sophomore Trendon Watford was one of 20 players named Thursday to the preseason watch list for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award.
Presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the award recognizes the top power forwards in Division I men's basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list.
A 6-foot-9 Alabama native, Watford earned Southeastern Conference All-Freshman team honors last season after averaging 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds. In 18 league games, he averaged 13.8 points and 8.1 rebounds.
Watford started 30 of 31 games and shot 48.9% from the field with 18 three-pointers. He recorded 53 assists, 22 blocks and 27 steals.
The watch list will be trimmed to 10 players in late January and five finalists will be presented to Malone and members of the selection committee in late February to select a winner.
Fans can participate in the voting starting Friday at www.hoophallawards.com.
Karl Malone Award Candidates
Mark Vital, Baylor
Aamir Simms, Clemson
Matthew Hurt, Duke
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky
Trendon Watford, LSU
Tre Mitchell, Massachusetts
Garrison Brooks, North Carolina
Seth Towns, Ohio State
Brady Manek, Oklahoma
Hasahn French, Saint Louis
Sandro Mamukelashvil, Seton Hall
Oscar da Silva, Stanford
John Fulkerson, Tennessee
Greg Brown, Texas
Kevin Marfo, Texas A&M
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova
Oscar Tshiebwe, West Virginia
Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin