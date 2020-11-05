BR.lsutexasammain.030120 923.jpg
LSU’s Trendon Watford (2) battles with Texas A&M’s Jay Jay Chandler (0) for a loose ball in the second half of LSU's 64-50 win over Texas A&M Saturday in LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

 PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

LSU sophomore Trendon Watford was one of 20 players named Thursday to the preseason watch list for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award.

Presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the award recognizes the top power forwards in Division I men's basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list.

A 6-foot-9 Alabama native, Watford earned Southeastern Conference All-Freshman team honors last season after averaging 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds. In 18 league games, he averaged 13.8 points and 8.1 rebounds.

Watford started 30 of 31 games and shot 48.9% from the field with 18 three-pointers. He recorded 53 assists, 22 blocks and 27 steals.

The watch list will be trimmed to 10 players in late January and five finalists will be presented to Malone and members of the selection committee in late February to select a winner.

Fans can participate in the voting starting Friday at www.hoophallawards.com.

Karl Malone Award Candidates

Mark Vital, Baylor

Aamir Simms, Clemson

Matthew Hurt, Duke

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Trendon Watford, LSU

Tre Mitchell, Massachusetts

Garrison Brooks, North Carolina

Seth Towns, Ohio State

Brady Manek, Oklahoma

Hasahn French, Saint Louis

Sandro Mamukelashvil, Seton Hall

Oscar da Silva, Stanford

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

Greg Brown, Texas

Kevin Marfo, Texas A&M

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova

Oscar Tshiebwe, West Virginia

Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin

