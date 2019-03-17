LSU softball coach Beth Torina had no trouble getting her team fired up for Game 2 against No. 7 Florida.
After losing a heartbreaker to the Gators on Saturday night, LSU returned on Sunday with a vengeance as they defeated Florida in an 8-0 run-rule victory.
Sophomore pitcher Maribeth Gorsuch pitched one of her best games of the season, allowing three hits and no runs on the day. Torina said Gorsuch had been putting in the extra work and she was glad to see it paid off for her.
“A lot of things were working for me,” Gorsuch said. “My rise ball was probably the biggest factor in my performance today. I just threw them off balance with my up and down pitches. Everything was really working today, which definitely isn’t something you get every day.”
The LSU offense continued its dominance at the plate with nine hits total. Designated player Shelbi Sunseri and third baseman Amanda Sanchez both went 2 for 3 with two RBIs a piece on the day.
The Gators looked to threaten in the first inning with a leadoff walk, single and sacrifice bunt to start the game, but Gorsuch forced a fly out and strikeout to end the inning and get out of a jam.
LSU took a quick 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning after second baseman Shemiah Sanchez hit a two-run home run over the left field wall.
Gorsuch gave up two walks in the top of the third, but was once again able to get out of the inning with a strikeout and two fly outs.
Controversy ensued in the bottom of the third inning as Amanda Sanchez was hit with a pitch for the fourth time this series, but the umpire said she leaned into the pitch and sent her back to the plate. Not to be deterred, Sanchez drove a solo home run to right field to give LSU a 3-0 lead.
“I was just like ‘Wow this moment is really cool,’ ” Sanchez said. “I wasn’t trying to get hit. I’d rather hit the ball than get hit.”
LSU added to its lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Amanda Sanchez lead off with a single to left field and designated player Shelbi Sunseri hit her 12th home run of the season on a two-run bomb to give the Tigers a 5-0 lead.
LSU scored three runs on one hit and two walks in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure the run-rule victory. Pinch runner Taryn Antoine stole home with the bases loaded on a passed ball to give LSU an 8-0 win.
The Tigers and Gators will return to Tiger Park on Monday for a rubber match at 6 p.m.
“(Florida) is going to show up ready to go, of course,” Torina said. “They’re going to be different with (Kelly) Barnhill on the mound and they’re going to give us their best game. We’re going to have to throw punches and stay in our plan and continue to do the same things we did today.”