The No. 4-ranked LSU softball team has handled its business as well as can be expected through the first three weekends.
But the Tigers move on to a different kind of test Thursday.
LSU (13-1) goes west in the first true road trip of the season with a bump up in competition for five games in a three-day span at the Judi Garman Classic at Fullerton, California.
On Thursday, LSU plays Loyola Marymount at 11:30 a.m. and Texas Tech at 2 p.m. The Tigers return to action at 11 a.m. Friday against California with the big matchup against No. 2 Washington following at 1:15 p.m. LSU finishes up with Colorado State at noon Saturday.
The trip is significant for a team featuring a host of new faces in a lineup coach Beth Torina said is a work in progress.
“I hope we can continue to build confidence from the weekend,” Torina said. “The pitching staff has been phenomenal. MB (Maribeth Gorsuch) has had a really great run here. Hopefully they can not make that the expectation for every game, but build confidence from that and understand what they are capable of. That’s really important.”
Gorsuch was named NFCA national pitcher of the week after throwing the first seven-inning perfect game in LSU history against Belmont. She had a one-hit shutout against Louisiana Tech in the outing before that. She, along with pitchers Shelbi Sunseri, Shelby Wickersham and Ali Kilponen, has LSU with a team earned run average of 0.76 with nine shutouts.
But Torina knows it’s important to get her team out of its comfort zone with Southeastern Conference play approaching. LSU opens its conference schedule in two weeks at South Carolina which has made seven consecutive NCAA tournament appearances and averaged 37.4 victories in that span.
“It’s important that we travel at least one time before we go on the road in SEC play,” Torina said. “We’re fortunate to have great weather here. Going on the road is great practice for us.”
While the pitching staff has done more than its share, younger players have carried the offense. LSU’s top five hitters are in their first season as fulltime starters, led by freshman shortstop Taylor Pleasants batting .500. Sophomore catcher Morgan Cummins has been a clutch hitter with a .478 batting average and a team-best 18 RBIs.
Gorsuch said despite the team’s inexperience, it is embracing the unknown.
“It’s going to be a challenge but that’s what we want,” Gorsuch said of the road trip. “We’re prepared. We’re ready for them. The younger players don’t seem nervous at all. They’re competitors, they’re tough. I don’t think it will affect them. It’s all about preparation.
“Playing competition is fun. We see pressure as a privilege. It’s going to be a fun experience to travel with everyone.”
Washington (15-1) will be the Tigers’ most difficult test. The Huskies have won nine straight since an 8-0 loss to Alabama. Taryn Atlee is their top offensive threat with a .450 batting average and nine RBIs. Pitcher Gabby Plain has a 7-1 record with a 2.96 earned run average and 63 strikeouts in 47-1/3 innings.
Texas Tech (10-5) is ranked No. 25 by the USA Today/NFCA poll and No. 24 by ESPN/USA Softball, and has victories over No. 16 South Carolina and No. 14 Georgia. California is 9-6, Colorado State 8-6 and Loyola Marymount 8-7.