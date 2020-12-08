LSU coach Ed Orgeron said in a radio interview Tuesday morning that star tight end Arik Gilbert talked to him on Monday and said he is thinking about opting out for the rest of the season.
Orgeron revealed more details on WNXX-FM 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench" about Gilbert's situation after news broke Monday night that the true freshman was considering leaving the team.
Multiple sources confirmed that Gilbert missed practice on Monday, and 247Sports first reported that Gilbert is "really, really homesick." His role in the offense is also a factor, sources said.
Orgeron said that Gilbert's "body is hurting," and that he's not sure if Gilbert has made an official announcement yet.
"His mother's in town speaking with him right now," Orgeron said. "I don't know if they've officially announced it yet. But that's where we're at and that's what we discussed."
If Gilbert indeed opts out, Orgeron said that he would certainly welcome him back to the team if he decides to return. Orgeron pointed out that defensive tackle Neil Farrell returned after he initially opted out in the preseason.
"I think that if he opts out and he wants to come back, definitely I’m going to take him back," Orgeron said. "He’s a great player and a great young man. I recruited him and we treat him like family, just like everybody else.”
Gilbert would be a substantial loss for LSU and its future within the offense. The 6-foot-5, 249-pound true freshman was the prize recruit of the 2020 class, the nation's Gatorade Player of the Year and the highest-rated tight end in the history of 247Sports.
In eight games, Gilbert is LSU's second-leading receiver with 35 catches, 368 yards and two touchdowns. He has not scored since catching six passes for 97 yards and a touchdown against Missouri, and Orgeron has frequently said publicly that Gilbert should get more touches.
Orgeron has a major negotiation project on his hands. The number of available scholarship players on LSU's roster has already been hit substantially by opt-outs. Including Chase, LSU also lost key starters in nickel safety Kary Vincent and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin.
Questions about the state of the locker room have risen since star wide receiver Terrace Marshall opted out of the rest of the season following LSU's 20-7 loss at Texas A&M.
Asked Tuesday morning if LSU's locker room is falling apart or if there's a disconnect between the coaching staff's message and the players, Orgeron said: "No not at all."
"I don’t hear none of that," Orgeron said. "We work in a cocoon here. I think that everything is… obviously we’re disappointed in the way we’ve played, disappointed in our record. But as far as the message from the staff to the players, I think we’re fine.”
A year ago, LSU had just beaten Georgia in the SEC Championship. Now, with two games left in the regular season, and the Tigers (3-5) are veering toward their first losing record since 1999.
LSU plays at No. 6 Florida on Saturday at 6 p.m., then is scheduled to finish the season against Ole Miss at home on Dec. 19.
"Here's what I'll tell you," Orgeron said. "A year ago we were the best team in the country. We're going to find out who's really behind us. We're going to find out who really loves the Tigers. Because we will be champions again. So wherever you're getting that, I'm not buying."