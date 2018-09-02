LSU cornerback Kelvin Joseph (1), LSU outside linebacker KÕLavon Chaisson (4) and LSU linebacker Devin White (40) celebrate with LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) in the end zone after Phillips intercepted a pass and ran it back 45 yards for the score in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Miami quarterback Malik Rosier (12) throws under pressure from LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU outside linebacker Andre Anthony (46) takes Miami quarterback Malik Rosier (12) to the ground in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU outside linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) celebrates after making a sack in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU outside linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) celebrates after making a sack in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU linebacker Devin White (40), LSU outside linebacker Andre Anthony (46), LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) and LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) on the field in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU running back Nick Brossette (4) carries before the stop by Miami defensive back Jaquan Johnson (4) in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
Pass interference is called on LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton (22) as he breaks up a pass intended for Miami wide receiver Evidence Njoku (83) in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, center, joins his players on the field to sing the LSU Alma Mater after defeating Miami 33-17 in the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU running back Nick Brossette (4) carries the ball before the stop by Miami defensive back Sheldrick Redwine (22) in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) is stopped by Miami defensive back Sheldrick Redwine (22) and Miami linebacker Shaquille Quarterman (55) in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
From left, Harper Lambert, 1, takes in the sights and sounds of her seventh LSU game as she sits with her grandfather, Mark Lambert, and mother, Tori Lambert, in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic between LSU and Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda speaks with players on the field in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU placekicker Cole Tracy (36) kicks a 54-yard field goal held by LSU punter Josh Growden (38) in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond speaks with LSU director of athletic training Jack Marucci in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU placekicker Cole Tracy (36) celebrates after kicking a 54-yard field goal that was held by LSU punter Josh Growden (38) in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU cornerback Kelvin Joseph (1), LSU outside linebacker KÕLavon Chaisson (4) and LSU linebacker Devin White (40) celebrate with LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) in the end zone after Phillips intercepted a pass and ran it back 45 yards for the score in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Miami quarterback Malik Rosier (12) throws under pressure from LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU outside linebacker Andre Anthony (46) takes Miami quarterback Malik Rosier (12) to the ground in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU outside linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) celebrates after making a sack in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU outside linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) celebrates after making a sack in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU linebacker Devin White (40), LSU outside linebacker Andre Anthony (46), LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) and LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) on the field in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU running back Nick Brossette (4) carries before the stop by Miami defensive back Jaquan Johnson (4) in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
Pass interference is called on LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton (22) as he breaks up a pass intended for Miami wide receiver Evidence Njoku (83) in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, center, joins his players on the field to sing the LSU Alma Mater after defeating Miami 33-17 in the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU running back Nick Brossette (4) carries the ball before the stop by Miami defensive back Sheldrick Redwine (22) in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) is stopped by Miami defensive back Sheldrick Redwine (22) and Miami linebacker Shaquille Quarterman (55) in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
From left, Harper Lambert, 1, takes in the sights and sounds of her seventh LSU game as she sits with her grandfather, Mark Lambert, and mother, Tori Lambert, in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic between LSU and Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda speaks with players on the field in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU placekicker Cole Tracy (36) kicks a 54-yard field goal held by LSU punter Josh Growden (38) in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond speaks with LSU director of athletic training Jack Marucci in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU placekicker Cole Tracy (36) celebrates after kicking a 54-yard field goal that was held by LSU punter Josh Growden (38) in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
ARLINGTON, Texas — Cole Tracy, one of the many, many new players the LSU Tigers are counting to play critical roles this season, reached back with his right leg and kicked for all his might at the goal posts 54 yards away, his longest attempt ever he said.
The ball skipped over the crossbar and was good, tying a school record to boot.
When it is your night it is your night. And Sunday was most definitely LSU’s night.
I don’t know if LSU coach Ed Orgeron went to mass Sunday morning, but as it turned out the Miami Hurricanes, shockingly, didn’t have a prayer. His LSU Tigers didn’t just beat the ‘Canes, they routed them, stunning not only the nation’s No. 8-ranked team but all of college football in the process.
LSU 33, Miami 17. Not even Orgeron’s sainted mother Coco could have believed this was coming.
If former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Monday Night Football star Dandy Don Meredith were alive, about the middle of the third quarter Sunday night he would have been a croonin’:
Then again, maybe the Dandy One would have been too shocked by what he saw the LSU Tigers do to the Miami Hurricanes to get the words out.
“Got a happy football team in there,” said Orgeron as he came out for his postgame presser. He tried not to show it, but his inner Coach O had to be doing cartwheels.
ESPN commissioned a Marvel comic book illustration for this game showing a Tiger doing battle with a Miami ibis.
If Marvel folks had been given the chance to marvel at LSU’s victory, they might have shown a Tiger racing past one slack-jawed waterfowl on the way to the end zone.
LSU was physical, opportunistic and better prepared than Miami. For Orgeron, who was said to be sitting on one hot seat in his temporary coaching office in Tiger Stadium, this win will rival LSU’s amazing comeback victory against Auburn last season.
Tigers linebacker Devin White insisted he was not surprised.
“In the end,” he said, with a game-worn raspy voice, “we are LSU.”
And Miami is Miami. The U appeared to be back after starting 10-0 last season and thrusting itself into the thick of the national championship hunt before a season-ending three-game losing streak (now four). The ‘Canes rode their turnover chain to victory after victory and became something of a national sensation.
What of that celebrated and overwrought turnover chain Sunday? It stayed under lock and key the entire night, in a box labeled “Do not open until next Saturday.” LSU won the turnover battle, too, 2-nil, with Jacob Phillips rumbling for a pick six late in the second quarter off a tipped pass by Ed Alexander that put the Tigers up 27-3 and essentially put Miami’s lights out.
“They’re a great team,” Miami quarterback Malik Rosier said. “They did some stuff that we weren’t prepared for.”
Afterward, LSU’s “Turnover Towel” made its debut, as Phillips went back to his euphoric sideline and wrapped it joyously around its neck.
Miami is well-known for its infamous, flashy orange-green-and-gold "turnover" chain that players don on the sidelines after causing a turnover.
Personally, I would have preferred seeing a turnover link of boudin. Or, even better, nothing at all. These turnover props are getting out of hand.
But back to the game. Suddenly, what was a push-and-shove first quarter that saw LSU leading 10-3 at the end of it had become a rout that harkened back to LSU’s 40-3 clocking of Miami in the 2005 Peach Bowl.
Actually, the Tigers only led 20-3 at halftime of that one.
That night ended with a postgame fight, an absolute melee that extended up a field level entrance in the now demolished Georgia Dome. This night started with a skirmish, a pregame standoff and questioning of other people’s manhood on both sides, but did not escalate into anything serious. You may find such displays of male ego distasteful, but it showed that the Tigers were ready for the fight and had the confidence to stare down the Hurricanes and not blink.
“We thought they might pull something like that,” said quarterback Joe Burrow, LSU’s gritty new leader.
LSU cornerback Kelvin Joseph (1), LSU outside linebacker KÕLavon Chaisson (4) and LSU linebacker Devin White (40) celebrate with LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) in the end zone after Phillips intercepted a pass and ran it back 45 yards for the score in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU safety John Battle (26) and LSU defensive end Rashard Lawrence (90) celebrate after stopping Miami running back Travis Homer (24) in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron puts his headset on LSU safety John Battle (26) during a timeout in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands the ball off to LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron celebrates with LSU wide receiver Jonathan Giles (7) after the Tigers score in the second quarter of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU defenders including LSU safety John Battle (26) and LSU defensive end Rashard Lawrence (90) jump on the pile after the Tigers stop Miami running back Travis Homer in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) makes his hand into the shape of an 'L' after LSU and Miami players had to be separated after a skirmish broke out on the field before kickoff, Sunday, September 2, 2018, in the AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx.
From left, LSU running back Lanard Fournette (27), LSU wide receiver Kenan Jones (82), LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) and LSU running back Tae Provens (25) take the field before kickoff between LSU and Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, in the AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx.
LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg (46) exits the field before kickoff between LSU and Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, in the AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx. On the Tigers' helmets today is a sticker honoring the late Billy Cannon.
LSU tight end Foster Moreau (18), left, and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) on the field before kickoff between LSU and Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, in the AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9), right, shakes hands with LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (15) on the field before kickoff between LSU and Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, in the AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx.
LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) celebrates in the end zone after intercepting a pass and running it back 45 yards for the score in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) makes what officials declared an incomplete catch at the pylon in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) makes an upside down "U" gesture in the end zone after intercepting a pass and running it back 45 yards for the score in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) celebrates with LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) in the end zone after Phillips intercepted a pass and ran it back 45 yards for the score in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Miami wide receiver Darrell Langham (81) slips the tackle by LSU cornerback Greedy Williams (29) in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) takes off on a 45 yard run for the end zone after making an interception in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
From left, LSU wide receiver Jonathan Giles (7) and LSU wide receiver JaÕMarr Chase (1) celebrate with LSU running back Nick Brossette (4) after Brossette scored in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) makes what officials declared an incomplete catch at the pylon in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU offensive guard Damien Lewis (68), LSU offensive guard Garrett Brumfield (78), LSU tight end Foster Moreau (18) and LSU running back Nick Brossette (4) celebrate in the end zone after Brossette scored in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles (77) checks on LSU offensive lineman Adrian Magee (73) after he went down injured in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Magee was later carted off the field.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass under pressure in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU offensive lineman Adrian Magee was injured in the play.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron puts his headset on LSU safety John Battle (26) during a timeout in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU medical personnel check on LSU offensive lineman Adrian Magee (73) after he went down in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU safety Grant Delpit (9) and LSU linebacker Devin White (40) celebrate after the Tigers stop Miami running back Travis Homer in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU defensive end Breiden Fehoko (91) and LSU outside linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) sack Miami quarterback Malik Rosier (12) in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU punter Josh Growden (38) and LSU placekicker Cole Tracy (36) celebrate after Tracy kicked a 54-yard field goal in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU outside linebacker KÕLavon Chaisson (4) sacks Miami quarterback Malik Rosier (12) in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU punter Josh Growden (38) and LSU tight end Jacory Washington (88) chase down LSU placekicker Cole Tracy (36) as they celebrate with LSU snapper Blake Ferguson (48) after Tracy kicked a 54-yard field goal in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) is stopped by Miami defensive back Sheldrick Redwine (22) and Miami linebacker Shaquille Quarterman (55) in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
From left, Harper Lambert, 1, takes in the sights and sounds of her seventh LSU game as she sits with her grandfather, Mark Lambert, and mother, Tori Lambert, in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic between LSU and Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda speaks with players on the field in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU placekicker Cole Tracy (36) kicks a 54-yard field goal held by LSU punter Josh Growden (38) in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.