LSU continues Southeastern Conference play Saturday afternoon with a matchup against No. 12 Ole Miss in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.  Here are the top three players to watch for the Rebels.

1. Matt Corral, quarterback

In its next two games, LSU will face the co-Heisman favorites. First up is Corral, who'll likely play after being roughed up by Tennessee. The dual-threat QB is a gamer and won't want to sit one out after throwing for 1,728 yards and running for 450 yards in just six games.

2. Dontario Drummond, wide receiver

This sturdy 6-foot-1, 220-pounder has taken advantage of another year of eligibility due to COVID-19. In just six games, Drummond has exceeded his 2020 totals with 28 catches for 526 yards. He also has six TDs and averages 18.8 yards a reception as Corral's main deep threat.

3. Sam Williams, defensive end

Williams, a 6-4, 265-pounder, is the Rebels' top edge rusher. He was named to the Butkust Award and Senior Bowl watch lists in the preseason and hasn't disappointed with 6½ sacks this season, giving him 16½ in his three-year career. He also has 25 career TFLs.

