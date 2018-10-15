LSU sophomore Tremont Waters has been named to the preseason watch list for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Monday.
Waters, a member of the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman team a year ago, was one of 20 players named to the watch list for the Cousy Award. The list will be updated throughout the upcoming season with candidates playing their way on or off the list.
Named after Cousy, a Hall of Famer who starred for the Boston Celtics and Holy Cross, the award recognizes the top point guards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee chose the initial watch list.
As a freshman, Waters was the catalyst for an LSU team that went 18-15 in Will Wade’s first season at the school and made it to the second round of the NIT.
Waters averaged 15.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game in starting 32 of 33 games. He finished the season with 198 assists, topping the school record for freshman of 158 set in 2016 by Ben Simmons.
While he often looked to be a facilitator for his teammates, Waters scored in double figures 21 times and finished the season with five double-doubles.
The only other SEC players on the Cousy list are Auburn’s Jared Harper and Tennessee’s Jordan Bone.
SEC media days set
Waters will join fellow guard Skylar Mays and Wade at the SEC media days on Wednesday in Birmingham, Alabama. The Tigers’ contingent will meet with media from 2:40 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The men’s event will be held Wednesday with the women’s taking center stage on Thursday.
Lady Tigers coach Nikki Fargas will speak to reporters along with players Ayana Mitchell and Faustine Aifuwa from 11:30 a.m. to 1:10 p.m.