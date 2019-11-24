The West was won Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, when LSU beat lowly Arkansas 56-20 to clinch a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game against Georgia on Dec. 7.
There still remains a score to settle, a score from last season that LSU coach Ed Orgeron has repeatedly said should have been a Tigers win, not a 74-72 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies in seven overtimes.
The highest-scoring game in FBS history that lasted nearly five hours at Kyle Field forced the NCAA to change its overtime rules, and it included enough controversial officiating for LSU to store up hard feelings, only to unleash them a year later in a rematch in Tiger Stadium.
High emotion?
"No question," Orgeron said Saturday night. "There's no question about that."
He paused, nodded.
"It's gonna be on."
The 58-year-old Larose native has a penchant for showing his competitiveness in post-game press conferences, and his Tigers already followed through on his memorable "We're coming" speech after a 2016 loss to Alabama by beating the Crimson Tide 46-41 this season.
This time, there are only seven days until we see if No. 1 LSU (11-0, 7-0 SEC) earns vengeance for the game Orgeron said "I'll never forget."
LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips hasn't forgotten either.
The 6-foot-4, 233-pound junior remembers getting ejected for targeting in the third overtime. He had to watched the game from the tunnel, "tore up that I couldn't be out there with my brothers."
Phillips was helpless watching former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond's first two-point pass fall incomplete, only to be negated by a controversial pass interference on former LSU cornerback Greedy Williams — a penalty that set up Mond's game-winning two-point pass to Kendrick Rogers.
"I remember just going to the locker room and seeing people crying," Phillips said, "how much passion we had behind that game and losing it the way we did is something that we haven't forgotten and our fan base hasn't forgotten."
Yes, the LSU devotees who watched Texas A&M's fans storm Kyle Field certainly have a long memory.
"Trust me," safety JaCoby Stevens said. "I expect Tiger Stadium to be packed with a lot of angry fans, too."
There's plenty more at stake for LSU than reclaiming a win streak over Texas A&M that was previously at seven games.
A loss to the Aggies (7-4, 4-3) would certainly jeopardize LSU's chances of being selected for its first appearance in the College Football Playoff since the format's inception in 2014.
Sure, LSU's resumé with four victories over teams that were ranked in the top 10 is impressive, and No. 6 Oregon's 31-28 loss to Arizona State on Saturday creates more leeway for the playoff's fourth and final seed. But LSU's strength of schedule would most likely cover up just one loss, not two.
That's also why the regular season finale is important. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow said the Texas A&M game is "a chance to go 12-0," although the Heisman Trophy front-runner's smirk and sly sip of bottled water clearly indicated this one is far more personal.
Burrow was literally exhausted after last year's game; he passed out in the locker room and had to be hooked up to an IV.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound senior also said LSU found its offensive identity in College Station. Burrow said the Tigers started to abandon its max-protect offensive packages — where tight ends and running backs stayed in the pocket to block — and instead blocked with just its five offensive linemen and sent the rest out on passing routes.
The spread philosophy is at the core of LSU's record-breaking offense this season, and first-year passing game coordinator Joe Brady said in the summer that it partly functions on the idea that a team will give up fewer sacks because the quarterback has more options to throw the ball.
The schemes carried over into LSU's 40-32 victory over Central Florida in the Fiesta Bowl, when Burrow passed for a season-high 394 yards and four touchdowns to become the game's Offensive MVP.
Offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger said UCF defensive coordinator Randy Shannon came up to him afterward and said, "I thought you max-protect more."
So, maybe there was something good for LSU that came out of its gut-wrenching loss to Texas A&M. This season, the Tigers became the first program in SEC history to have a passer record over 4,000 yards, a 1,000-yard rusher and two 1,000-yard receivers.
But don't think that means the LSU Tigers thinks they owe Texas A&M anything.
Or, perhaps, maybe they do.
"We owe those guys a lot from last year," said running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who now ranks second in the SEC with 1,146 rushing yards with 15 rushing touchdowns. "The pain. Everything that we felt last year sitting in that stadium — however many hours we sat in that stadium — to understand that pain as a player, it doesn't get any worse than that."