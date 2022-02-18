Will Wade isn’t really the superstitious type, but he is all about the numbers.
When LSU was mired in a slump that resulted in six losses in a seven-game stretch a couple of weeks ago, the numbers that stuck out to him were 14 and zero.
Going into a Feb. 8 game at Texas A&M, LSU had a 14-0 record with a starting lineup consisting of Xavier Pinson, Brandon Murray, Mwani Wilkinson, Darius Days and Efton Reid.
When Pinson was sidelined by a sprained knee, Wade tinkered with his lineup a bit.
Eric Gaines stepped in at point guard for Pinson, and Wade replaced Wilkinson with Alex Fudge for one game and leading scorer Tari Eason for three.
Even though Pinson returned for one start in that four-game stretch, he wasn’t close to being full speed and LSU struggled to a 1-3 record in that stretch.
Everything changed when Pinson, the Tigers’ floor leader, and Wilkinson, who’s more valued for his defensive skills, were in the lineup for a 76-68 win against Texas A&M.
Wade’s team has defeated Mississippi State and Georgia since, padding his most-used starting lineup’s record to 17-0 going into Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. road game with South Carolina (SEC Network).
Another tough stretch for LSU (19-7, 7-6 Southeastern Conference) to close the regular season begins against the Gamecocks (15-10, 6-7). After that, the Tigers have home games with Missouri and Alabama, and road games against Kentucky and Arkansas.
At least Wade has his best lineup back together. When asked about that group after Wednesday night's 84-65 blowout of Georgia, he said it wasn’t only about them.
“I mean, it’s the whole team,” Wade said. “When we were down, the strength of our team was the strength of our team.
“Everything just runs a little bit smoother, the rotations run a little bit smoother, the matchups are a little bit more advantageous for everybody. Everything's just quite a bit smoother with that lineup.”
That lineup helped LSU win its first 12 games on the way to a 15-1 start, but its importance was particularly evident when Pinson was hurt in a Jan. 8 game against Tennessee.
The offense sputtered badly, the defense slipped a bit and other assorted injuries threatened to undermine the Tigers’ early success that saw them climb as high as third in the NET rankings and 12th in the AP poll.
Throughout the stretch in which Pinson missed six games and played a total of 23 minutes in two others, Wade couldn’t wait for his team to regain its health.
With Pinson back, LSU — which still has a respectable NET of 16 — has looked like the team it was earlier in the season.
In the past three games, Pinson has 30 points, nine rebounds and 16 assists with a career-high 10 assists in the victory over Georgia.
With Wilkinson back in the lineup, LSU has held its last three opponents to under 70 points.
"I think we're getting back closer to where we were,” Wade said. “We're still a little bit sloppy in some areas, but I think we're certainly getting some improvement.
“We took care of business (against Georgia), but we know it’s going to be tougher as we move forward from here.”