Score by quarters
LSU 0 3 0 8 — 11
Auburn 0 21 21 6 — 48
First quarter
No scoring
Second quarter
AUBURN: Eli Stove 9 pass from Bo Nix at 12:13 (Anders Carlson kick). DRIVE: 1 play, 4 yards, 32 seconds. KEY PLAYS: Drive set up on Nehemiah Pritchett's interception of TJ Finley and 48-yard return to the LSU 4. Five-yard illegal formation penalty moves the ball back to the 9 before the touchdown. AUBURN 7, LSU 0.
AUBURN: Christian Tutt 20 fumble return at 5:27 (Carlson kick). KEY PLAY: Finley fumbles when sacked by Derick Hall and Tutt scoops and scores. AUBURN 14, LSU 0.
AUBURN: Ze'Vian Capers 9 pass from Nix at 0:40 (Carlson kick). DRIVE: 8-99-2:56. KEY PLAYS: Backed up to his 1 after a 54-yard Zach Von Rosenberg punt, Tank Bigsby starts the drive with a 26-yard run around right end to the 27. Nix 11 run to the Auburn 37. Nix 28 pass to Seth Williams to the LSU 34. Stove 12 run to the 18. AUBURN 21, LSU 0.
LSU: Cade York 50 field goal at 0:00. DRIVE: 5-32-0:33. KEY PLAYS: Trey Palmer gives LSU good field position with a 33-yard kickoff return to the Tigers' 35. Finley 18 pass to Jaray Jenkins to the Auburn 47. Finley 14 pass to Racey McMath to the 33. AUBURN 21, LSU 3.
Third quarter
AUBURN: Nix 5 run at 11:35 (Carlson kick). DRIVE: 8-75-3:25. KEY PLAYS: On the first play of the drive, Nix 16 pass to J.J. Pegues to the Auburn 41. Nix 12 pass to Williams on third-and-6 extends the drive at the LSU 43. Ali Gaye 15-yard facemask penalty moves the ball to the 28. Nix 23 pass to Anthony Schwartz to the 5 sets up the touchdown on the next play. AUBURN 28, LSU 3.
AUBURN: Bigsby 2 run at 8:55 (Carlson kick). DRIVE: 5-21-2:34. KEY PLAY: Drive set up on interception by Big Kat Bryant. Bigsby 7-yard run to the LSU 6 gives Auburn a first-and-goal. AUBURN 35, LSU 3.
AUBURN: Bigsby 3 run at 1:33 (Carlson kick). DRIVE: 12-69-5:21. KEY PLAYS: Nix 21 run on third-and-8 to the LSU 46. Nix 12 pass to Williams to the 35. Nix 10 run to the 24. AUBURN 42, LSU 3.
Fourth quarter
AUBURN: Schwartz 91 pass from Nix at 14:37 (kick failed). DRIVE: 1-91-0:11. AUBURN 48, LSU 3.
LSU: Kayshon Boutte 43 pass from Max Johnson at 8:43 (Johnson two-point run). DRIVE: 4-71-1:16. KEY PLAYS: Johnson 9 pass to Tyrion Davis-Price to the LSU 41. Johnson 13 pass to Jontre Kirklin to the Auburn 43. AUBURN 48, LSU 11.
FINAL SCORE: Auburn 48, LSU 11
RECORDS: Auburn 4-2, LSU 2-3
ATTENDANCE: 17,490
NEXT GAME: vs. Alabama, 5 p.m. Nov. 14, CBS
