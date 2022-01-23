LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson said he had the opportunity to pick LA Rams head coach Sean McVay's brain when it came to training camp.
"They held on to win tonight, right?" He asked the crowd at the Tiger Athletic Foundation baseball banquet on Sunday evening.
The crowd collectively confirmed.
The story goes, as Johnson said, that McVay told him he tries to get three things done: establishing an identity, fostering competitive drive and establishing a connection.
"All I've tried to do my entire coaching career is look at people that are really, really good at what they do, who is the best at what they do, and then pay attention to that and then bring that into our program," Johnson said.
Johnson said he wants his team's identity to be one of playing sound baseball: throwing strikes, controlling the baseball on defense and managing the strike zone that moves the offense in an exciting way. It sounds boring, he admits, but it's the difference in those one-run games.
As far as competitive identity -- he made a bold claim.
"Nick Saban's not getting his football team as motivated as this baseball team," Johnson said.
How the coaching staff fits together
Johnson said that when he was first assembling his staff at LSU, he got "300 new best friends," but was able to narrow his search by defining three criteria he needed on staff: being a good person, able to recruit well and be experts at the job.
Pitching coach Jason Kelly fit the bill of what the LSU pitching staff needs right now, and Johnson knew that after coaching against him for many years.
"I have a lot of people that are interested in this job and people who wanted me to hire somebody from the this part of the country," Johnson said. "But, if we're playing Arkansas at Arkansas, it's a 3 to 3 game, and we have a runner on first base and a person on second with two outs and I want him to go out to the mound and talk to the pitcher to get him in the frame of mind to execute what he's been trained to do. That's what separated (Kelly) for me."
Kelly was the 2018 National Assistant Coach of the Year while at the University of Washington, when the Huskies made the College World Series for the first time in school history.
Dan Fitzgerald, the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, is also someone Johnson saw on an opposing team. He was a recruiting coordinator at Dallas Baptist University, which made it to the Super Regional last year. He established himself as one of the top recruiters in the country from 2013-21, where 30 of his players were selected in the MLB Draft, including 11 within the top 10 rounds.
"The consistency of being able to help build a roster at that place that doesn't have LSU, Florida or whomever across the chest really stood out to me," Fitzgerald said. "A great third-base coach, will allow me to stay in the dugout."
Marc Wanaka, the final piece of the puzzle, plays an intricate role on the offensive side of the ball. Johnson attributed much of his success at Arizona to Wanaka's work. He worked with Johnson during his time at the University of Nevada.
While Johnson was happy to divulge on the details of his coaches' strengths he was still vague on the topic of pitching, which came at the end of the Q&A session with former LSU and MLB pitcher Anthony Ranaudo.
"They all have the same role and that role: throw strikes, move the ball around, change speeds, get outs and get back in the dugout to score more runs every time," Johnson said. "We did a nice job in the fall, threw a lot of strikes. We played 35 innings against UNO and ULM and we walked four guys in 35 innings."
Injury Update
Arizona transfer Jacob Berry said that his injury during the fall was a hamstring pull, and he stayed off of it to be safe. He said he is fully healthy.
Sophomore Jordan Thompson was seen on crutches.