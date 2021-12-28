Will Wade didn’t waste any time lamenting the first portion of his team’s Southeastern Conference schedule even though it would've been easy to do so.
Five of LSU’s first seven league games are with teams in the AP Top 25 and their other two foes were in the poll at one time or another this season.
“Look, I’ve been doing this a while,” Wade said Tuesday. “No league schedule is perfect. You’re either going to be backloaded, frontloaded.
“It just so happens we’ve got a lot of tough games here on the front end.”
Still, Wade couldn’t deny that No. 16 LSU couldn’t have picked a tougher foe than No. 11 Auburn in its opener at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Auburn Arena.
With that in mind, Wade said LSU (12-0) simply has to focus on Auburn (11-1) and worry about what comes next after the team returns home late Wednesday.
“It’s not some conspiracy theory,” he said. “We’ve got to play the games as they’re scheduled. Focus on Auburn and then we’ll focus on who we play next Tuesday.”
In acknowledging that Auburn is as tough an environment as there is in the conference, he knows it will be a vastly different experience for the majority of his players.
Seniors Darius Days and Xavier Pinson, who played his first three seasons at Missouri, are the only players who have seen a packed Auburn Arena and the rowdy fans inside the intimate 9,000-seat venue.
“We have a bunch of newer guys, and some of our guys that played college basketball last year played in front of cardboard cutouts," Wade said.
A key to being successful will be how his team plays on offense, Wade said.
He’s concerned that LSU committed 10 turnovers in the second half of a 95-60 blowout win over Lipscomb last Wednesday.
“To give ourselves an opportunity, we have to value the ball,” said Wade, who hopes to get leading scorer Tari Eason back after he missed the Lipscomb game with back spasms.
“We have to get a shot on the basket. If we go in there and cough the ball up a ton, it’s going to be a long, long night.”
The second-biggest concern is the battle on the backboards against the tall and talented duo of Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler — a couple of McDonald’s All-Americans.
Smith, a 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward, is the son of former LSU star Jabari Smith. Kessler is a 7-1, 245-pound center who transferred from North Carolina.
Smith averages 16.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, while Kessler gets 9.5 points and 7.3 rebounds and is one of the nation’s top shot-blockers with 3.8 per game.
The key will be a productive offensive performance against Auburn, which has allowed 70 points twice this season and gives up just 64.9 points a game.
Getting to 70 might give his team a chance to come away with a win, Wade said.
“To get to 70 would give us a puncher’s chance," he said.