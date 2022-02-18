Blake Money had Maine’s Jordan Schulefand in his peripheral vision.
The one batter the Money had walked kept inching over, hoping to make a break for second base. Money threw twice to first baseman Tre’ Morgan, trying to catch him. But the third time was the charm — Money threw a bullet to first and picked off Schulefand. He danced off the mound to finish the top of the sixth inning.
It was that kind of night for Money as No. 3 LSU opened its season with a 13-1 victory over the Maine Black Bears on Friday night at Alex Box Stadium.
New LSU coach Jay Johnson had made a surprise announcement earlier in the week, naming Money the Tigers' Friday night starter. The sophomore had been sent home during last year’s postseason run.
Money quietly climbed his way up through fall scrimmages with his piercing accuracy, and during the preseason, he debuted as the Friday starter with the home scrimmage team, which had pieces of LSU’s starting lineup.
“I’m not surprised. He deserves a lot of credit for his transformation and the work, the handling of adversity,” Johnson said. “But I think it’s time to move on with the story now: He’s a really good pitcher.”
The innings passed quickly as Money retired batters in order in four of his seven innings. He struck out 10 of the 24 batters he faced, tossing 56 strikes out of his 79 total pitches. That kept the Black Bears scoreless, with only one batter even seeing second base.
“That was electric. He’s been working so hard in the offseason, and he went out there and did his thing tonight,” Morgan said.
Offensively, it took three innings for the Tigers to get warmed up, and their first run came from a player who wasn’t even in the lineup.
Redshirt sophomore Brayden Jobert was only in the game because senior designated hitter Cade Beloso tweaked his knee during a pregame celebration. A player had fallen on the back of Beloso's knee in the huddle.
“I still don’t know; somebody told me he (Beloso) hurt his leg and he couldn’t play,” Johnson said. “It’s next man up, we’re not going to make any excuses. I feel bad for Cade; clearly (he) won that spot. I hope it’s not serious, but we’ll have to see.”
But in the bottom of the fourth, Jobert, his replacement, knocked a home run to right-center, putting LSU on the board.
At first, Johnson had true freshman Josh Pearson on deck, but Johnson said he measured the decision by evaluating Maine pitcher Brett Erwin’s command and how his leadoff batters were handling it. He chose Jobert, a transfer from Delgado Community College, for the job because of his seniority.
Morgan said the first-night jitters were getting to him and some of his teammates, but once the Tigers warmed up, the runs piled on.
The Tigers’ second run came in the bottom of the fifth on a Jacob Berry RBI single, and the rest was history. LSU scored 11 runs in the next three innings.
Morgan settled, batting 3 for 5 with two RBIs, including a two-run triple in the bottom of the sixth. Cade Doughty went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, including a double.
Johnson said he planned on substituting players in different spots before the game started.
In total, 20 players were able to play.