1. WHAT WE LEARNED
LSU’s passing offense is a real threat. The Tigers could probably still rush it a little better (102 net yards with five sacks), but the passing game was off the charts against, ahem, DBU. Joe Burrow was 31 of 39 for 471 yards and four touchdowns, none bigger than that 61-yard strike to Justin Jefferson on third-and-17 late. Welcome to 2019, LSU.
2. TRENDING NOW
Ed Orgeron. The dramatic twists and turns in 2016 that ended up with Orgeron going from LSU’s interim to its full-time coach and Tom Herman (whom LSU hotly pursued) were recounted coast-to-coast in the media all week long. This turned out to be a huge win for Orgeron, who many looked on as a consolation prize in the Herman sweepstakes. His biggest.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
There are concerns about LSU’s defense after giving up 530 yards in a 45-38 win, but give credit to Texas. The Longhorns are as the final score indicated, just a tick behind LSU in ability, especially in their home stadium. You win these games however you can. Now LSU will be a big favorite to be 8-0 when it visits Alabama on Nov. 9.