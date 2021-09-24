LSU running back John Emery Jr. won’t play this weekend against Mississippi State as his case remains open after the NCAA requested additional information, his attorney Don Jackson said.

Jackson had expected a final decision before LSU played the Southeastern Conference opener, but he said the NCAA asked for clarification Friday afternoon on a plan designed to keep Emery in good academic standing.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s lingering for another week,” Jackson said, “but I’m optimistic this will resolve all issues.”

Jackson said he, LSU and Emery’s family will work together over the weekend and submit the requested information Monday. He hopes the NCAA will reinstate Emery in time to play next weekend against Auburn.

“Based on the fact they requested it,” Jackson said, “it’s our hope that will close all issues, and he will then be back on the field.”

Emery, a former five-star recruit who was expected to have a breakout year as a versatile option in LSU’s offense, hasn’t played this season.

Without him for another week, junior Tyrion Davis-Price, freshman Armoni Goodwin and freshman Corey Kiner will lead the backfield Saturday against Mississippi State. The Tigers have struggled to run the ball behind their battered offensive line, averaging 85.67 yards per game.