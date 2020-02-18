LSU punched up all night, staggering Kentucky more than once as they brawled in the paint against the Wildcats' big men.
But it was No. 10 Kentucky (21-5, 11-2 SEC) that landed the final blow, jumping out to a second-half lead and countering every LSU rally with a dagger 3-pointer before handing the Tigers a white-knuckle, 79-76 loss at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU (18-8, 9-4 SEC) fought to the end, cutting an 11-point lead down to one possession in the final 1:54, but the buzzer sounded to seal the result.
"I'm glad we're done playing them," Kentucky coach John Calipari said after detailing LSU's habit of making most of its games close in the final moments. "Let somebody else deal with this."
The loss was the latest in LSU's brutal about-face from the the top dog in the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers won their first eight conference games, but have now dropped four of their last five and two games behind Kentucky with five left to play before the SEC Tournament.
But despite his team's rally, Tigers coach Will Wade was clearly frustrated over the repeated blunders that hamstring his team from game to game.
"We just keep making the same mistakes. Same guy keeps making the same mistake over and over again," he said. "Same thing happened at Alabama. Same thing happened in this game. I mean, it gets frustrating."
LSU diligently attacked Kentucky’s wall of Nick Richards, EJ Montgomery and Nate Sestina -- all 6-foot-9 or taller -- often holding its own despite a roster that features just one player over 6-foot-6 in freshman star Trendon Watford. That size paid off for Kentucky, with the team combining for 11 blocks despite LSU winning the rebounding battle 45-33 in the end.
Richards had six blocks of his own as he displayed the dominant defense that's helped Kentucky separate itself atop the SEC standings.
“[Richards] did a great job controlling the paint and made it tough for us," said Skylar Mays, who had a team-high 17 points. "That’s kind of our bread and butter and he made it a lot harder for us today."
But it was the longer shots that sealed the result for the Wildcats. After going 2-for-10 from 3-point range in the first half, Kentucky began the second half when a staggering 7-for-8 in the second. Three of those shots came from Sestina, who drained long balls on back-to-back possessions to give Kentucky a 15-point lead -- its largest of the game -- with just over five minutes remaining.
It was all part of a 50-point second half with LSU's aggressive defense fading.
Skylar Mays led LSU in scoring with 17 points, and Darius Days battled for the game's only double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds, eight of which were offensive rebounds. Trendon Watford added 10 points and five rebounds.
Days accepted the challenge, flexing his muscles after a host of hard-fought offensive rebounds. Despite the loss, he grinned as he described the battles in the paint, relishing his role as a physical presence in the post for his squad.
"It was really fun. I got to experience some things that I enjoy," Days said of the battles with with Richards and Montgomery. "Me and the big guys down there ... we're going to have to do better. Just come back and regroup. Just do what we have to do to win."
A pair of LSU players also notched double-figures, with Marlon Taylor logging 13 points and five rebounds, and Charles Manning Jr. adding 11 points on 3 of 3 shooting from 3-point range.
The Wildcats took control early on before the ball stopped going through the hoop for both teams. had a scoring lull of nearly two minutes before the Tigers knocked down 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions, first Charles Manning Jr., then Trendon Watford, sandwiching a Nick Richards up. Manning’s strong block on the next possession sent the ball out of bounds and the PMAC crowd into an uproar with LSU leading 22-20.
LSU held the Wildcats two just 2 points and 1-for-11 shooting, but failed to fully capitalize. In that span the Tigers went 3-for-6 but turned the ball over three times.
LSU led by as much as four in the first half, but Kentucky closed on a 5-0 run, carrying a 29-28 lead into halftime. The Wildcats built on that run to start the second half, outscoring LSU 15-3 over a five-minute stretch to build their lead as high as eight points at 40-32.
LSU countered with a 7-2 run with five points from Mays as LSU kept Kentucky within arm’s reach for much of the second half.
Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley led the Wildcats with a game-high 21 points, and four other Kentucky players reached double-figures.
The Tigers now enter their stretch run of SEC play, with five games remaining as they look to solidify their status among the top seeds in the conference tournament. Mays, a team leader, said he knows there's still an outside shot at an SEC title, but the team has bigger, and later, ambitions
"We could be in a much worse spot. This isn't exactly where we'd like to be ... but we've still got a chance, if things go the way we'd like, we could still potentially win the league," Mays said. "But our sights are on the NCAA tournament and making a deep run in March."