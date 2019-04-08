After winning the series against Texas A&M, LSU baseball climbed in all of the polls, including top-10 rankings in four of them.

Here are the latest rankings. LSU's previous ranking is in parentheses:

— Baseball America: 12 (15)

— Collegiate Baseball: 8 (9)

— Perfect Game: 8 (16)

— D1baseball: 9 (13)

— USA Today Coaches: 8 (12)

The Tigers won four of their five games last week. Their only loss came during the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Aggies. LSU has won six of its last seven games.

LSU will play four road games this week, beginning with a game Tuesday night at Southern.