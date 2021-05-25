HOOVER, Ala. — Multiple wasted scoring opportunities and one costly defensive gaffe loomed as LSU was eliminated by Georgia in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament Tuesday evening.
The Tigers lost 4-1 inside Hoover Metropolitan Stadium as the No. 8-seed Bulldogs chilled their lineup with a trio of left-handed pitchers — Luke Wagner, Jaden Woods and Ben Harris — who combined for eight innings.
LSU went 3 for 14 with runners on base. It didn’t record a hit with one in scoring position.
LSU (34-22) was bounced from the SEC tournament without a win for the first time since 2005. The No. 9-seed Tigers had never lost the first-round elimination game since its creation after league expansion in 2012. Georgia (31-23) moved on to play No. 1 Arkansas in the second round.
Now, LSU has to wait five days until the NCAA announces its 64-team tournament field. The Tigers entered the league tournament with a chance to make the regional round after collecting a 13-17 conference record, reaching an RPI of No. 21 and playing the third-toughest schedule in the country, according to WarrenNolan.com. They’ll have to hope those credentials are enough.
Georgia scored all four runs in the first inning, able to capitalize on a defensive mistake.
With the bases loaded and no outs, Landon Marceaux induced a potential double play. Third baseman Cade Doughty fielded the ground ball and flung it to second baseman Collier Cranford for the second out. But Cranford skipped his throw to first baseman Tre’ Morgan, who couldn’t corral the final out of the inning. Georgia scored one run.
After Marceaux walked the next batter, reloading the bases, Chaney Rogers doubled into the right field corner. Three runs scored.
Marceaux settled down after the first inning. He finished with eight innings pitched and nine strikeouts, keeping the score close throughout his start, but wasted offensive opportunities plagued LSU.
In the first inning, the Tigers loaded the bases with no outs and scored one run as sophomore third baseman Cade Doughty grounded into a double play. In the fourth inning, LSU put runners on first and second with no outs. Cranford struck out.
Then Georgia inserted freshman left-hander Jaden Woods. He struck out Alex Milazzo, and as the sophomore catcher swung in a full count, Georgia threw out Drew Bianco at third base, ending the threat.
Woods retired the next nine batters he faced, preventing a base runner until Georgia replaced him with left-hander Ben Harris in the eighth. LSU loaded the bases with one out against Harris. But once again, the Tigers squandered the opportunity as designated hitter Zach Arnold and Bianco struck out.