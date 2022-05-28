The Southeastern Conference Spring Meeting is back for the first time since 2019, and boy, is it a blockbuster. Serious business and major drama awaits in Destin, Florida. Here’s a look at five big story lines as the SEC’s major domos head back to the beach:
1. Jimbo vs. Nick
Football and basketball coaches have mandatory meetings in Destin. That means Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher will be in a room together for the first time since their epic back-and-forth earlier this month. Will they speak to each other? How tense will the room be? Even money on Lane Kiffin telling a joke.
2. Football format
It’s unlikely Texas and Oklahoma will join the SEC before 2025, but the clock is ticking on the need to find a football scheduling format to serve a 16-team league. Don’t expect one to be chosen yet, but SEC leaders must leave Destin closer to a plan than they are now.
3. SEC playoff?
Commissioner Greg Sankey is reportedly so upset over the CFP conferences’ inability to settle on an expanded playoff format that the SEC will discuss having his own intra-conference playoff. It may be simple pie-in-the-sky thinking or a bluff, but the SEC has the means to make good on its threats.
4. NIL and the portal
Everyone in college athletics seems to be in agreement that they’re living in the new wild west, with a largely unfettered transfer portal and largely unchecked NIL rules. Can the SEC craft NIL and transfer legislation this week that the rest of the NCAA will feel compelled to follow?
5. Divisions’ demise?
The NCAA recently allowed FBS conferences to have football championship games without divisions (two teams with highest conference winning percentage qualify). The SEC’s East-West setup, in place since 1992, already appears to be on the way out with UT/OU joining up. But will divisions end even before they arrive?