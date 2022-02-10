The No. 14 LSU women squandered a 20-point lead in the second half but managed to subdue No. 17 Georgia 73-67 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday.
Alexis Morris scored 26 points, Khayla Pointer 21 and Jailin Cherry 18 as the Tigers — the worst free-throw shooting team in the SEC — hit 27 of 34 from the line to survive.
It was the third consecutive win for LSU (20-4, 8-3 in Southeastern Conference) and sixth in the past seven games. Georgia (17-6, 6-5) lost its second straight game.
Georgia trailed 48-28 midway through the third quarter, but with star guard Que Morrison on the bench, the Bulldogs shot their way back into the game. Freshman Reigan Richardson began connecting from 3-point range, and the Bulldogs tied it at 62-62 on a layup by Jenna Staiti with 2:25 remaining.
LSU took the lead back on a free throw by Pointer, who missed her second shot, but Faustine Aifuwa grabbed the offensive rebound to reset the possession. Moments later, Cherry nailed a jump shot from the top of the key to give LSU a three-point lead with 1:21 left.
Georgia kept attacking but could never tie the game or take the lead as LSU made all eight of its free throws in the final 33.2 seconds, including six by Morris. She was 13 of 14 from the line.
Richardson led Georgia with 17 points, sinking three of four 3-pointers before fouling out late in the game. Staiti, the Bulldogs' leading scorer who did not play in the first meeting between the teams, was held to eight points. Georgia entered the game tied for the fewest 3-pointers made in the SEC but hit 7 of 11 on Thursday, one off its season-high.
LSU had a hot-and-cold first half, but the Tigers finished it with a bang to lead 37-21 at the break. Georgia had an awful shooting half but managed to trim a 16-point deficit to 31-21 before the Tigers came up with a six-point surge going into the locker room.
Cherry hit a jumper with 10 seconds left, and Autumn Newby was fouled away from the ball, sending her to the line. She made the first of two free throws, but Cherry rebounded the second and flipped the ball to Morris, who hit a 3-point shot from the top of the key two seconds before the buzzer.
Morris had 13 points on 3-of-3 shooting on 3-pointers in the half, and Cherry added 10 points.
LSU wasn’t hurt too badly by Aifuwa’s foul trouble. She left with 4:04 to go in the first quarter after drawing her second foul.
Awa Trasi and Hannah Gusters filled in admirably with four points and nine rebounds combined, helping LSU to a 30-14 rebound margin in the first half.
Georgia’s shooting woes started early and never abated. The Bulldogs were 4 of 18 in the first quarter — including four missed layups — and 7 of 30 in the half.
Georgia missed nine consecutive shots in a five-minute span as LSU opened up a 27-11 lead early in the second quarter.