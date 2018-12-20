The Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day will have a little extra meaning for three UCF football players.

Junior defensive lineman Brendon Hayes, junior linebacker Nate Evans and senior Bailey Granier all played high school football in Louisiana.

In an article by the Orlando Sentinel, each had a different reaction to facing LSU this bowl season.

“Every high school kid wanted to go to LSU from Louisiana,” said Evans, who played at John Curtis in Waggaman.

Echoing those sentiments was Granier, who graduated from South Lafourche in Galliano. He started his career at Vanderbilt before eventually landing with the Golden Knights.

“I think at LSU there was an expectation that they could get any in-state kid they want,” he told the Sentinel. “That was kind of what happened as far as when it was going toward the end of my recruiting; they were kind of jerking me around. They weren't really 100 percent sure what they wanted to do with me, whether they wanted to offer me or were waiting on another guy.”

Unlike the other two Louisiana natives, Hayes has the deepest roots to LSU and south Louisiana.

The New Orleans native grew up with as part of a Tigers family, including his mom, an LSU graduate.

However, that didn't sway his college decision.

“It wasn't really a place I was interested in going,” Hayes said about LSU.

