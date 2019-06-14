Ed Orgeron may be No. 1 in the hearts and minds of the LSU faithful, but he's No. 5 when it comes to his SEC peers.

Orgeron and 130 college football coaches were ranked in an annual listing from The Sporting News. The SEC was well represented, with Orgeron landing at No. 15 nationally, and four other coaches landing in the top 8.

The move represents a big jump from his No. 36 ranking in the same list a year ago. The coach he took over for in 2016, Les Miles, has reappeared in the rankings at No. 30 with the Kansas Jayhawks.

"What a difference a year makes for Coach O. He went from the hot seat to a New Year's Day Six victory. There are good vibes around Baton Rouge now, but the Alabama challenge still stands. The Tigers won five games against ranked teams last season, and Orgeron isn't one to back away from more challenges," read the report.

The gravelly-voice Cajun has led the Tigers to a record of 25-9 in three-plus seasons. The Tigers went 10-3 in 2019 with a Citrus Bowl victory over Central Florida -- the Golden Knights' only loss in two seasons.

The SEC coaches landing ahead of LSU's leader were Florida's Dan Mullen at No. 8, Georgia's Kirby Smart at No. 4, Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher at No. 3 and Alabama's Nick Saban at No. 1, a spot he's held for multiple years.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney landed at No. 2 for the second straight year and "it's closer than ever" after his Tigers dominated the Crimson Tide 44-16 in the most recent College Football Playoff National Championship.

Other Louisiana notables:

No. 84: Skip Holtz, Louisiana Tech

No. 95: Willie Fritz, Tulane

No. 96: Billy Napier, UL-Lafayette

No. 111: Matt Viator, Louisiana-Monroe

