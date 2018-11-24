It's the second time this year LSU has been on hand to witness a field-storming -- this one wasn't as sweet.
Six weeks after Tigers fans took over the field after an upset of Georgia at Tiger Stadium, Aggies fans stormed the field to celebrate a win in the highest scoring game of all time. Texas A&M beat LSU 74-72 after a two-point conversion in the seventh overtime.
Can't see video below? Click here.
LSU was fined $100,000 by the SEC for storming the field; Texas A&M is likely to see a similar fine.
MORE COVERAGE
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The world no longer makes sense.
Madness. Ridiculous. Unfair. Wasted Gatorade.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Gatorade had already been poured.