TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It’s after practice on a Thursday night and LSU kicker Avery Atkins is staying late with tight end Jack Mashburn, running and tossing him the football like he’s trying perfect his jump shot.
He starts by tucking the ball and running forward, before a hop, step and a shoot to Mashburn, who accelerates forward.
The two carry on the play a few times before coach Ed Orgeron takes the podium against a purple LSU background, facing an unusually small media scrum.
Earlier this week, Orgeron was honest about the team’s lack of creativity.
“We're too predictable with our formations,” Orgeron said on Tuesday. “We're giving them the same looks over and over again. There's not much disguise. This part of the season, you can't put a lot of new stuff in, but we put a couple of wrinkles to make it tough.”
That wrinkle came on the Tigers’ opening drive of the game, facing 4th and four from their own 48-yard line in the first quarter. Atkins tucked the ball in and ran forward, just as Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis wrapped his arms around him, Atkins popped the ball up to an open Mashburn up the middle, who ran for a 26-yard gain.
The Tigers had just come off an opening drive in which they held the Crimson Tide to a missed field goal attempt, and now, they were jumping up and down on the sidelines in disbelief. That put the LSU in Alabama territory, and led to a Max Johnson pass to Brian Thomas Jr. in the flat to put the Tigers up 7-0.
To say LSU was an underdog was an understatement. Vegas had the Tigers losing by 28.5 points. But the fake punt lit a spark in an injured, unranked team which didn’t even take 70 players with it to play one of the top teams in the country.
It held that lead for three subsequent drives, including the Crimson Tide’s opening drive of the second quarter, which it held to 30 yards and a turnover on downs.
The defense played to its strengths without nine of its starters, including five in the secondary, pressuring Alabama quarterback Bryce Young through with constant blitz packages, amassing four sacks and two quarterback hurries, leading to four pass breakups.
For awhile, the offense was better at converting on fourth down than third down. LSU scored on its third drive in the third quarter -- an eight-play 68-yard drive which included two fourth-down conversions: both two-yard rushes by running back Tyrion Davis-Price. It had only converted three of its 11 third-down attempts until then.
Davis-Price put together one more 37-yard run on 4th and 1, but after that, the fourth down luck was gone.
The Tigers failed to convert on a fourth and seven in the red zone, then a fourth and nine on Alabama's 41-yard line with 2:36 left in the fourth quarter.
But for awhile, LSU shot its shot. And it worked.