A video in Times Square honors LSU quarterback Joe Burrow after he won the Heisman Memorial Trophy, Saturday, December 14, 2019, in New York City.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Joe Burrow hadn't even picked up his Heisman Trophy when the messages began rolling in. 

From teammates, to fans, to Louisiana's governor -- even a boxer who had just won a title fight -- rushed to congratulate the LSU quarterback after an announcement that held little mystery. 

A quick walk through Times Square in New York City would also reveal a video applauding LSU's second-ever Heisman winner. 

The boxing surprise came immediately after Teofimo Lopez won his fight to become the IBF lightweight champion. He quickly pulled on a white, No. 9 LSU jersey and quickly launched into a backflip. 

Lopez wasn't asked about the jersey in the ring, but it matched his celebration a year ago when he donned a Kyler Murray jersey after a win, celebrating the Oklahoma quarterback's Heisman win along with his own. 

Scroll below for messages from former LSU players like Tyrann Mathieu, Saints players Michael Thomas and Drew Brees, and dozens of other well-wishers after Burrow's big night. 

