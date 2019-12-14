Joe Burrow hadn't even picked up his Heisman Trophy when the messages began rolling in.

From teammates, to fans, to Louisiana's governor -- even a boxer who had just won a title fight -- rushed to congratulate the LSU quarterback after an announcement that held little mystery.

A quick walk through Times Square in New York City would also reveal a video applauding LSU's second-ever Heisman winner.

The boxing surprise came immediately after Teofimo Lopez won his fight to become the IBF lightweight champion. He quickly pulled on a white, No. 9 LSU jersey and quickly launched into a backflip.

Lopez wasn't asked about the jersey in the ring, but it matched his celebration a year ago when he donned a Kyler Murray jersey after a win, celebrating the Oklahoma quarterback's Heisman win along with his own.

Teofimo Lopez wins in the second round to become the IBF Lightweight world champion ... immediately throws on the Joe Burrow jersey.



What a thing. #LSU #Heisman pic.twitter.com/4lPAHm0HMK — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) December 15, 2019

Scroll below for messages from former LSU players like Tyrann Mathieu, Saints players Michael Thomas and Drew Brees, and dozens of other well-wishers after Burrow's big night.

Can't see the feed below? Click here.

MORE LSU COVERAGE

Watch Joe Burrow's emotional thank you to Ed Orgeron in Heisman speech: 'I'm forever grateful' Joe Burrow's Heisman speech brought laughs. It also brought tears. And it brought a lot of both when he began thanking his coach for helping h…

As Joe Burrow breaks Heisman records, O.J. Simpson says congrats: 'He got my vote' Joe Burrow has set records in an LSU uniform all season. On Saturday he proved he could do it while wearing a suit and tie, too.

+7 Joe Burrow wins the Heisman! Here's how you can purchase a piece of history Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, becoming the second player in LSU history to capture the award and the first since Billy …