LSU jumped two spots in the USA Today Coaches Poll, which was released Sunday morning, moving up to No. 8 in the nation.
LSU (9-2) beat Rice 42-10 Saturday night, and the Tigers' jump was aided by West Virginia's 45-41 loss to Oklahoma State and Ohio State's 52-51 close-call win over Maryland.
West Virginia (8-2) dropped from No. 7 to No. 12, and Ohio State dropped from No. 8 to No. 10.
The full Coaches Poll can be seen here.
The three teams from the Southeastern Conference in the Coaches Poll's top 10 are listed below:
- No. 1 Alabama (11-0)
- No. 5 Georgia (10-1)
- No. 8 LSU (9-2)
No. 13 Florida and No. 18 Kentucky were the biggest movers in the SEC in the Coaches Poll, both jumping three spots after the Gators' 63-10 win over Idaho and the Wildcats' 34-23 win over Middle Tennessee State.
LSU will play at Texas A&M Nov. 24 at 6:30 p.m.