LSU head coach Ed Orgeron brings his team onto the field for the first half of LSU's football home opener against SLU in Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

LSU jumped two spots in the USA Today Coaches Poll, which was released Sunday morning, moving up to No. 8 in the nation.

LSU (9-2) beat Rice 42-10 Saturday night, and the Tigers' jump was aided by West Virginia's 45-41 loss to Oklahoma State and Ohio State's 52-51 close-call win over Maryland.

West Virginia (8-2) dropped from No. 7 to No. 12, and Ohio State dropped from No. 8 to No. 10.

The full Coaches Poll can be seen here.

The three teams from the Southeastern Conference in the Coaches Poll's top 10 are listed below: 

  • No. 1 Alabama (11-0)
  • No. 5 Georgia (10-1)
  • No. 8 LSU (9-2)

No. 13 Florida and No. 18 Kentucky were the biggest movers in the SEC in the Coaches Poll, both jumping three spots after the Gators' 63-10 win over Idaho and the Wildcats' 34-23 win over Middle Tennessee State.

LSU will play at Texas A&M Nov. 24 at 6:30 p.m.

