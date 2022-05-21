NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After Brayden Jobert blasted a grand slam over the right-center fence in the top of the eighth inning Saturday at Charles Hawkins Field, streamed sprays of water burst from the LSU dugout like a Roman fountain.
“The baseball gods will get you for that,” Vanderbilt's infamous whistling fan yelled at the dugout following the celebration.
It was as if the Tigers had been blessed by the god of abundance, but in the form of runs instead of fruit. LSU batted around and scored 11 runs that inning to not only capture the lead against Vanderbilt but take command of the regular-season finale. The Tigers added insurance in the ninth and won 21-10 to complete a three-game sweep in Nashville for the first time ever.
Now, just one week after getting swept at home by Ole Miss, the Tigers have at least put themselves back in the conversation to host a regional in the NCAA tournament. The three-game sweep, coupled with Auburn's series loss to Kentucky on Saturday, means that LSU will enter the Southeastern Conference tournament as the fourth seed, starting play in the double-elimination round Wednesday.
Jobert tied the school's single-game record for RBIs with nine, set by Eric Hendrickson in 1999. He went 4 for 6 for two home runs and a triple.
Back in gold jerseys for the third day in a row, LSU (37-18, 17-13 SEC) didn’t see the immediate production it had gotten in the previous two days. In fact, the Tigers trailed the Commodores (35-19, 15-15) for seven innings as Vanderbilt found new life at the plate.
“It’s not so much the gold but the history behind them, as they’re called ‘championship golds,’ and my thought is: We’re in championship baseball,” first-year LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “I would probably have some unhappy players if I decided to change the uniform.”
After right-handed starter Sam Dutton induced two flyouts, the Commodores rattled off five hits for a 4-0 lead. Left-hander Riley Cooper came on in relief, but Spencer Jones took his first pitch for a home run to center field, making it 6-0. Cooper gave up two more hits before he retired the side.
Cooper silenced the Commodores through his remaining two innings, giving up a pair of singles in the third before striking out the final batter. He retired Vandy in order in the fourth, and after capturing two outs in the fifth, Blake Money came in to relieve him.
The Tigers had started to chip away but found themselves trailing 8-4 after six innings.
Chris McElvain, who had kept LSU’s offense mostly at bay through 6⅓ innings, holding the Tigers to a .167 average with runners in scoring position. LSU had left seven on base at that point, including two in the first and second innings.
But the Tigers touched up Vandy’s bullpen after he left, sending two relievers back to the dugout in exchange for their closer in the seventh inning.
Jobert — who had gone 1 for 20 through his past seven SEC games — got the count in his favor, 2-1, before cranking a three-run homer to right-center to put the Tigers back in contention, 8-7.
“Me and coach Chief (Marc Wanaka) had been working on getting my hands a little lower and going more direct to the ball instead of having my hands up high like it was before. There was too much movement in my swing,” Jobert said. “My hand path to the ball is a lot quicker, so the quicker you are to the ball, the more successful.”
Vanderbilt’s closer, Thomas Schultz, forced a groundout by McManus to retire the side.
The Commodores made it 9-7 in the seventh when Devin Fontenot loaded the bases, hitting two with pitches. He then walked the final batter. Bryce Collins relieved him and retired the side when he got Enrique Bradfield to hit into a double play.
“We were one strike away from having a 1-2-3 third inning, and there’s six runs on the board," Johnson said. "Credit to Vanderbilt for taking care of that. I thought Riley settled the game down, but the play of the game outside of the offense was getting Enrique Bradfield to hit into the 1-2-3 double play. That was the only way you could turn a double play on him, great job by Bryce.”
Then came the top of the eighth.
Crews reached on a throwing error, and Collier Cranford, who was hit by a pitch, advanced to third. Josh Pearson’s single made it 9-8. Then Cade Doughty, who was 0 for 4, lined a single to left to tie the game.
The Tigers added a run an RBI single from Thompson, then ran away with it on Jobert’s grand slam for a 14-9 lead.
“My first home run was a slider because Chief (Wanaka) was like, ‘Look, I need you to go up there and sit slider, and that’s pretty much what he’s going to throw,’ and I put a good swing on it and it was a home run. My second one, I got a 2-0 count and he threw me a fastball and I put another good swing on it. I just stayed in my plan and everything worked.”
McManus followed with a single, chasing Vanderbilt's closer from the game, but the hits kept coming.
Cranford went 2 for 5 with two doubles, his best day at the plate this season. Before the weekend, he had three hits in 21 at-bats.
"I'm just loading early, getting the foot down and getting that short tight swing and using my body," Cranford said.
The Tigers had seven hits in the inning.
LSU added three more runs in the ninth off Crews’ fourth home run of the weekend and a sac fly by McManus.
“It’s easy to get good things going whenever you’re up, but what do you do whenever you get punched in the face?" Cranford said. "I think we responded really well.”