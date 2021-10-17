Less than two years after Ed Orgeron led LSU to the school’s fourth national championship with one of the greatest teams in college football history, Orgeron and the school have agreed to part ways at the end of the season, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Advocate.
Orgeron is expected to finish the 2021 season as part of the separation agreement, but he will not return next year. Negotiations began before LSU's 49-42 upset win Saturday over Florida, as first reported by Sports Illustrated.
The decision will end Orgeron’s tenure after five seasons. Orgeron initially helped maintain LSU’s reputation as one of the top programs in college football and completed an undefeated season. But LSU is 9-8 since the championship as his teams struggled to win the last two years. He is 49-17 overall at LSU.
