Sometime Tuesday night, the Sopsher family will have gathered, and one of the nation's most coveted defensive tackles will have made his choice.

Perhaps Ishmael Sopsher, the 6-foot-4, 334-pound Amite native will choose LSU.

Perhaps he'll choose Alabama.

Perhaps he will choose neither.

Sure enough, the nation's No. 5 defensive tackle, according to 247Sports, has generated plenty of predictions on recruiting sites and fueled countless discussions among LSU football fans.

The pressure is palpable.

Amite High coach Zephaniah Powell shut down interviews with Sopsher recently, allowing the recruit to think about the decision himself.

"He can't walk around Amite without being asked, 'Hey, are you going to choose LSU or Alabama?’ ” said Shea Dixon, who covers the LSU recruiting beat for 247Sports. "As a 17-year-old, that weighs on you."

Sopsher has been recruited by just about everyone in Louisiana, from LSU coach Ed Orgeron to Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The tug-of-war between Alabama and LSU has been hashed out on this website and on radio shows. It's been featured in Sports Illustrated.

Sopsher is one of the final pieces in a recruiting class that could define the Orgeron era at LSU, fight off the Crimson Tide and bolster his defensive line into a unit that can hold its own against top competition.

Sopsher is at the center of Orgeron's focus to improve LSU's personnel in the trenches, which has become a mantra since the Tigers lost to Alabama 29-0 on Nov. 3.

"He can be the guy that helps this class turn the tide, in a manner of speaking, in keeping all of Louisiana's best," Dixon said.

LSU has already signed seven of the top 10 recruits in Louisiana, and the program could land two more if Sopsher and his Amite High teammate, Devonta Lee, sign Wednesday.

Dixon said LSU has been in the driver's seat since Lee, the nation's No. 8 athlete, started in his recruitment process. Tigers wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph has been the lead recruiter with Lee, and as Dixon put it, Lee's mother said no one has recruited her or her son harder than Joseph.

"That's going to pay off for LSU," Dixon said.

For Sopsher, the visitors have been LSU defensive line coach Dennis Johnson and Orgeron himself. They've attended Amite's state championship game. They've hosted Sopsher on campus visits. They were one of the few programs to also offer Sopsher's older brother, Rodney, a junior college defensive end who will now be a part of the 2020 class.

"If Ishmael doesn't go to LSU," Dixon said, "nobody can point to anything they could have done better."

Elite Louisiana recruits like Dunham's Derek Stingley, the nation's top cornerback, and Destrehan's John Emery, the nation's No. 2 running back, already signed in December, leaving a unique spotlight for Sopsher.

"The perception of how important they've become is magnified," Dixon said.

Sopsher was once rated the nation's top defensive tackle. Since the early signing period, he fell to No. 5 and dropped from a five-star to a four-star in 247Sports' composite rankings.

Barton Simmons, 247Sports national recruiting writer, said the website only awards 32 five-stars across its website — mimicking the 32 picks in the first round of the NFL draft — and they "just like some guys better."

"He's continued to be a really good football player," Simmons said. "One of the best in the country. Over the past couple years, guys have caught him a little bit."

And does that ranking shift have anything to do with a shift in Alabama's interest?

"Alabama is as interested as ever," Dixon said. "That was evident with Nick Saban going in-home with him a few weeks ago, the weekend prior to LSU's official visit."

After Saban's visit, Sopsher went to the Tuscaloosa campus on the weekend of Jan. 26. Then, Alabama's co-defensive coordinator Pete Golding visited Sopsher on Jan. 28. Three days later, Orgeron arrived at the Sopsher house to start one last pitch heading into Sopsher's final visit to Baton Rouge over the weekend.

LSU's main pitch, Dixon figured, is that Alabama has already signed six defensive linemen in its 2019 class (five defensive ends, one tackle), and one more, Mississippi native Byron Young, the nation's No. 8 defensive tackle, is committed to the Tide and will announce his signing at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

LSU only signed two defensive tackles in December, Salt Lake City's Siaki Ika and Haynesville's Joseph Evans, and the Tigers added a junior college commitment from defensive end Soni Fonua on Sunday.

"Their pitch has been, 'Look, you've been our number one guy,’ ” Dixon said.