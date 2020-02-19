THIBODAUX — Six LSU baseball players looked around with some level of disbelief Wednesday night, wondering how they allowed what had just occurred.

They had rushed toward a bunt dribbling down the third base line, all trying to make a play as LSU sputtered against Nicholls. Freshman Cade Doughty ran to cover the first base bag, leaving second base unattended.

LSU experimented with its infield for the second straight game, forcing players into unaccustomed positions. Doughty fell off the bag as he caught the ball — he was charged with an error — and with no one paying attention, Nicholls sophomore Nathan Tribble sprinted to second base, catching his helmet as it fell down his back.

The lapse put two runners in scoring position inside Ray E. Didier Field at Ben Meyer Diamond. LSU’s infielders gazed at the artificial turf, speechless. Tribble soon scored on a passed ball. Nicholls stretched its lead.

Similar mistakes and free passes plagued No. 11 LSU throughout the game. It lost 4-2, unable to produce runs as its pitching staff struggled with command. Nicholls improved to 1-3. LSU brought the go-ahead run to the plate with no outs in the ninth inning.

"We've got to be better with the fundamentals of the game, and that's the coach's responsibility," coach Paul Mainieri said. "Obviously I haven't coached them well enough for us to play a crisp game where we don't hurt ourselves."

Warning signs flashed early for LSU (3-2) as redshirt junior Eric Walker hit the second batter. He loaded the bases in the first inning. Walker controlled the damage, allowing one run, but he threw 29 pitches.

Walker lasted 2 ⅔ innings, forcing LSU to reach into its bullpen. Walker didn't have control of his off-speed pitches. He issued three walks as he tried relying on his fastball. He hit two batters.

"I didn't pitch up to what we needed to win tonight," Walker said.

Pitchers continued to miss the strike zone once LSU turned to its relievers. Senior Aaron George issued a one-out walk in the fifth. He allowed Nicholls’ second run and hit another batter before ending the inning.

The Tigers didn’t allow many hits, but they put runners on base with free passes, giving Nicholls opportunities while LSU struggled to ignite its offense. LSU issued eight walks. It hit three batters.

"We were having a lot of little mistakes we usually are able to take care of," junior shortstop Zack Mathis said, "but tonight it felt like we were out of it a little bit."

Despite its shaky performance, LSU remained within a couple runs. Mathis scored on a throwing error by Nicholls catcher Erick Hernandez in the sixth inning. But as soon as LSU cut the score in half, Nicholls capitalized on LSU’s mistakes, re-extending its lead.

With Nicholls ahead 4-1 after freshman Brayden Jobert hit a solo home run against Trent Vietmeier, LSU stepped to the plate in the ninth inning.

Three outs separated the Tigers from their second loss of the season. They struggled for much of the game, forced off balance by Nicholls left-hander Tyler Theriot.

Mainieri inserted freshmen. He looked for a spark. Center fielder Maurice Hampton hit a leadoff single. Pinch-hitter Alex Milazzo singled. Pinch-hitter Wes Toups walked, loading the bases with no outs.

After sophomore Gavin Dugas struck out, Hampton scored on a sacrifice fly. LSU had cut the lead in half. It had one out remaining. Doughty walked to the plate. He lined out to right field, ending a game filled with mistakes. The rally fell short.

"Fundamentally, we've got to get better," Walker said. "We were still in the game after not playing well. That speaks to our talent, but it's nothing unless we do the little things to win."