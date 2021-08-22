When LSU started preseason practice earlier this month, competition filled positions across the field. The Tigers needed to find starters at wide receiver, linebacker and safety, just to name a few.
Two weeks later, some roles have been settled while others are undetermined. With LSU now turning its focus toward game-planning for UCLA on Sept. 4, ending the “camp” portion of the preseason, let’s take a look at every position to see who has emerged and what battles remain with another two weeks until the first game.
Quarterback
Sophomore Max Johnson became the starter after fifth-year senior Myles Brennan broke his left arm before practice began. Through two scrimmages, Johnson has completed 58% of his passes (22 of 38) for 252 yards and two touchdowns.
Johnson’s still the starter, but confidence has grown in freshman Garrett Nussmeier. After struggling with interceptions this spring, Nussmeier has gone 29 of 49 for 533 yards, six touchdowns and one interception during the scrimmages.
“Right now, I feel good that Max is our starting quarterback and Garrett is behind him,” coach Ed Orgeron said Saturday. “But I think Garrett is going to be one great quarterback. He is dynamite.”
Running back
The outlook of this position has become murkier during preseason practice. Juniors Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery Jr. entered camp as the starters, but neither have practiced much, particularly Davis-Price, who has an injury Orgeron said LSU will have to monitor throughout the season.
“They’re great backs,” Orgeron said. “But we need some consistency out of both of them and we really haven’t gotten it in camp.”
Without the juniors consistently on the field — Orgeron said neither participated in the last scrimmage — sophomore Josh Williams and freshmen Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin have received more snaps.
Wide receiver
Sophomore Kayshon Boutte is the No. 1 option. Behind him, no one has cemented themselves as a starter. But this reflects LSU’s depth at the position, not a lack of talent. The Tigers have nine wide receivers legitimately in the mix. A lot of them will play until someone emerges during games.
Tight end
Sophomore Kole Taylor will start, but freshman Jack Bech will be used as a receiver and sophomore walk-on Jack Masburn will also contribute. Taylor, a former three-star recruit, has a wide catch radius at 6-foot-7. He needs to improve as a blocker.
Bech arrived as a wide receiver and changed positions to provide depth. He doesn’t have the physicality of a typical tight end, but he could provide an intriguing matchup.
“They’re big bodies, and they’re big threats in the red zone,” Johnson said. “I think they both bring that to the table.”
Offensive line
When at full health, LSU will use an offensive line of left tackle Cam Wire, left guard Ed Ingram, center Liam Shanahan, right guard Chasen Hines and right tackle Austin Deculus. However, health has been an issue during camp, causing LSU to adjust practices this week. Orgeron hasn’t said anyone will miss the season opener, adding most of the injuries have been “nicks and bruises.”
But if starters miss time, who will play? Depth was a concern entering camp, and it remains unclear who has emerged as a viable backup. Earlier this week, Orgeron said redshirt freshman Xavier Hill, sophomore Marlon Martinez, redshirt sophomore Kardell Thomas, redshirt freshman Marcus Dumervil and redshirt sophomore Charles Turner have improved, but they aren’t ready to play in the Southeastern Conference.
Defensive line
Even without senior Glen Logan, who broke his foot and will return midseason, LSU rolls three- or four-deep along the defensive line. Seniors Andre Anthony and Ali Gaye, graduate student Neil Farrell Jr. and third-year sophomore Joseph Evans anchor the front, but the capable underclassmen behind them make the group unique. If LSU wants to rotate, it can send in sophomore end BJ Ojulari and five-star freshman tackle Maason Smith, among others.
Linebacker
LSU considers senior Jared Small, senior Damone Clark, senior Micah Baskerville and junior college transfer Navonteque Strong starters. The four players will rotate as LSU tries to defend spread offenses. Mike Jones Jr. may also enter the mix, but he’s still transitioning from a hybrid nickel role at Clemson as he adjusts to taking on blocks from linemen.
Cornerback
Another one of LSU’s predetermined positions, junior Derek Stingley Jr. and sophomore Eli Ricks will start at cornerback with junior Cordale Flott at nickel. Though LSU deploys a 4-3 base defense, it will often use five defensive backs because of spread offenses, bringing Flott onto the field to cover the slot.
Stingley hasn’t practiced much this preseason with an undisclosed injury. He may not return until the week of the first game because LSU doesn’t want him to re-aggravate the issue, preferring to take a precautionary approach with one of its best players.
Safety
Junior Jay Ward has continued to hold onto one safety spot after emerging at the position during spring practice. The other will be determined over the next two weeks, likely between graduate student Todd Harris Jr. and Georgia transfer Major Burns.
The Tigers signed two of the top-4 safeties in the country in Derrick Davis Jr. and Sage Ryan, but Ryan has a lingering injury and Davis is “not ready to play yet,” Orgeron said.
Special teams
Most of LSU’s specialists have been settled with redshirt sophomore Quentin Skinner at long snapper, junior Cade York at kicker and senior Avery Atkins as the kickoff specialist.
The one position with a competition has been punter, as Atkins has pushed freshman Peyton Todd, the No. 3 punter in the country coming out of high school.