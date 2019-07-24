Try to read the Alabama quarterback's eyes.

That or watch a Texas A&M left guard's movement.

In a room inside LSU's new $28 million football operations building, you can stand on a 50-foot wide turf floor, look at the 12-foot high wall and see an entire offensive formation staring right back at you.

Four high-definition projectors hang from the ceiling, and their merging light casts the image of one of the newest breakthroughs in college football film study.

Welcome to the "Walk Through Room," a semi-virtual world where LSU football players will be facing off against their opponents once preseason camp begins Aug. 2.

LSU coaches can now digitally replicate opposing teams using a software developed by the U.S. Army: a free application called "GoArmy Edge."

Coaches can draw up a play inside the application, which is loaded with playbooks and drills, and virtually simulate the play on the wall with 3D figures that move in sync.

"It's almost like Madden," said Bryan Stuckey, vice president of operations for 8K Solutions, which installed the projectors and software at LSU. "The basic idea is to give a life-size view for the players."

The entire installment generally costs around $100,000, and LSU is one of three college programs that have installed the system in their facilities. Michigan has one, Stuckey said, Notre Dame is about to install their own, and a unit is also used by the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and the New York Jets.

"Some NFL teams had wanted to bring this back as a concept," said Doug Aucoin, who has managed LSU's game and practice film since 1997. "When we were doing this renovation, it gave us an opportunity to carve out the real estate to put this together."

LSU held a ribbon-cutting event and tour of the football operations building on Wednesday, and the two-story, 112,515 square foot facility included a new locker room with 155 pod-style lockers that folded out into beds, a dining hall filled with a buffet-style collection of various foods such as pizza, meats and seafood and a player's lounge with arcade games and a theater.

The "Walk Through Room," along with the other upgrades, certainly keeps LSU toward the front of the facilities arms race that surges across college athletics, but Aucoin easily explained its practicality.

It's not hard to imagine LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda — a $2.5 million per year coach who earned the nickname "The Professor" for his creative schemes and ability to teach — drilling his linebackers through the numerous calls they'd have to make in a game.

Or first-year passing game coordinator Joe Brady walking starting quarterback Joe Burrow through new run-pass option plays and drilling him on which defensive players he's supposed to read.

Instead of sitting in dark film rooms for long periods of time, players can walk about and learn kinisthetically.

LSU safety Grant Delpit, a player that Aranda ranges all over the field, could see the spacing and formation of opposing receivers and creep up the room's turf as he would on the football field.

Michael Divinity, an outside linebacker who transitioned to the inside "Mack" linebacker in the spring, can gain more mental reps to understand what calls to make on the field.

"You've got pre-determined formations," Aucoin said. "A player can go in motion, and you've got to make your checks and adjustments. So it gives you another way of studying the opponent from a repetition and retention standpoint. They take that and they go to the practice field and do it again in practice."

The virtual program can be as detailed as a coach prefers. Each player can be made to take fine-tuned steps and cuts. There's even an option where the digital team's uniform can be customized to the colors of the upcoming opponent.

And inside the room, the walls can expand to create more space for the players to move.

"They have an opportunity to get up and come into this controlled environment," said Aucoin, who said the team will likely use the equipment every day. "It's an opportunity for them to walk through a life-size image."